March Madness 2021: Most binge-worthy TV shows
32 shows, but there can only be one winner
March 10, 2021
We’ve been trapped in our houses for almost a year now with nothing but time on our hands. Throughout quarantine, some people sparked their inner creativity and have taken up knitting, baking and writing. But let’s be honest, most of us have spent all our time watching every possible show we can to forget about the inevitable gloom this pandemic has brought.
The State Hornet has curated a list of the most binge-worthy TV shows and separated them into a March Madness-style bracket based on the different services they stream on. “Binge-worthy” is the key term here, while some newer shows made the cut, we tried to focus on ones that are considered truly classic and have plenty of seasons to entertain you for a long period of time. As a way to reward the most bingeable shows that have truly stood the test of time, we made sure that shows with less than three seasons were seeded lower in the bracket.
Below is our list of the most binge-worthy shows to watch, how you can follow along and where to vote for your favorites.
The Bracket
Make sure to download the bracket and fill it out with your picks as we move through the different matchups each week!
How to vote
Voting will be available one day for each matchup on our Instagram (@statehornet) and two days on our Twitter page (@TheStateHornet) starting Wednesday, March 10. You can also vote for all the first-round matchups at once in the Google form below.
The Schedule
Sign up for our newsletter to get reminders on the updated bracket every week until the final results.
First-Round Matchups
Wednesday, March 10
Netflix: Breaking Bad vs. Bridgerton
HBO Max: Game of Thrones vs. Batman: The Animated Series
Disney+: The Simpsons vs. The Mandalorian
Miscellaneous: The Office (Peacock) vs. This is Us (Hulu)
Friday, March 12
Netflix: Avatar: The Last Airbender vs. New Girl
HBO Max: Friends vs. Euphoria
Disney+: Hannah Montana vs. Wandavision
Miscellaneous: The Bachelor(ette) vs. Atlanta
Sunday, March 14
Netflix: Criminal Minds vs. Naruto
HBO Max: The Wire vs. The Sopranos
Disney+: The Proud Family vs. Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Miscellaneous: Parks and Recreation vs. Attack on Titan
Tuesday, March 16
Netflix: The Walking Dead vs. Grey’s Anatomy
HBO Max: South Park vs. Rick and Morty
Disney+: That’s So Raven vs. Kim Possible
Miscellaneous: Snowfall vs. The Handmaid’s Tale
First Round Results:
Thursday, March 18
WINNER:
View our comment policy here.