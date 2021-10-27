STATE HORNET BUZZED: Astrology Signs

On this episode of Buzzed: Editor-in-Chief Jordan Parker, managing editor Magaly Muñoz, digital editor Mercy Sosa, audience engagement editor Kaylin Flatland and news editor Camryn Dadey discuss and debate astrology.

Parker, the more skeptical one on the podcast, argues his non-belief in astrology while the other four push back with evidence. They then go on to talk about which signs they work best with, what signs they don’t like and what signs around the table work best with each other.