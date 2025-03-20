Playboi Carti plays by his own rules on his newest album ‘MUSIC’

Atlanta-based rap superstar Playboi Carti released his highly anticipated fourth major label

project “MUSIC” on Friday, March 14. While he does a good job of making songs that are electric to listen to, parts of the project feel unfinished.

Over the past four and a half years, Carti has become no stranger to experimental rap music. Most of the album uses the industrial trap sound that he’s been showcasing in recent years.

The album is jam-packed with songs that are perfect for a performance, with Carti putting his live sets at the forefront of his artistry. He was able to fulfill this project’s concert potential as the headliner for Rolling Loud Los Angeles just after the record’s release.

Carti made sure to pay homage to his hometown by featuring two of Atlanta’s most influential rappers, Young Thug and Future, on the project.

The tracklist itself is littered with some of the most famous artists in music today, with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott and The Weeknd making appearances on the record..

However, no feature on the album has the same impact as Lil Uzi Vert’s guest version “JUMPIN.” The two used to be close collaborators, but “JUMPIN” marks their first song together since 2018, and the chemistry never faltered.

A few songs from the album were dropped as singles early last year, including “EVIL J0RDAN,” which was an instant fan favorite upon its original release in January of 2024.



The high points of “MUSIC” are all tracks that instantly jump into the upper echelon of Carti’s discography. Songs like “CRUSH,” “OVERLY” and “OLYMPIAN” hit hard on the first listen and fall into that transcendent mood that his fans have categorized his music as.

Carti also displayed his prowess at blending vocal styles on the album. He successfully wove in an even mix of his classic laid-back delivery with the more aggressive inflection that has become more familiar in his modern music.

Despite the great moments present on the album, there’s no denying that there are some glaring flaws present. The main drawback this project has is that some of the songs are clearly unfinished.

There are 30 songs on “MUSIC,” and it definitely feels like there’s some deadweight that could have been left off.

“WALK” barely eclipses a minute and a half, with the final thirty seconds being a drawn-out outro. “TWIN TRIM” is a track that Carti isn’t even present on, the entirety being one verse from Lil Uzi Vert.



The lowest point on the album has to be the song “OPM BABI,” which acts as a musical seesaw shifting between forgetful and grating throughout.

The full rollout for the project was just as erratic as Carti himself, as after years of speculation and teasing releases, Carti finally posted a video on Instagram of British artist Blackhaine shouting to reveal that the album was on its way.



Carti gained notoriety for stringing his fans along a wild goose chase since the release of “Whole Lotta Red” on Christmas day in 2020.

He made sure to drag out the release process for “MUSIC,” dropping the album approximately four and a half hours after the promised release time of midnight Pacific Standard Time. Fans were on the edge of their seats and constantly refreshing social media and streaming platforms to see if it had dropped.

Playboi Carti’s “MUSIC” is characteristically polarizing, with both some of his best and worst work being present on the project. Overall, the good outweighs the bad, and Carti continues to push mainstream rap to its limits.

“MUSIC” was dropped as a precursor to Carti’s upcoming tour. On Jan. 31, it was announced that he will be opening for The Weeknd on the “After Hours Until Dawn” tour from May 9 to Sept. 3, 2025.

RATING: 8/10