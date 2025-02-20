Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’ is not very ‘GLORIOUS’

Canadian music icons Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR released their collaboration album “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U” on Friday, and while the project has its fair share of solid songs, many of the tracks come across as filler.

The main sound present on the album is the party-tailored R&B, which has become a staple for both artists, with each singer laying smooth vocals over modern R&B instrumentals.

A commonality for most of the album’s songs is that they come across as wallpaper, with the project having a limited amount of songs that reach out and grab the listener.

Fans would likely guess that a joint project between these two artists would be an instant classic, but it mostly comes across like both Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR were phoning it in. Almost as if they were trying to play it safe and make the least offensive album possible.

Tracks like “SOMETHING ABOUT YOU,” “SOMEBODY LOVES ME” and “GLORIOUS” add virtually nothing to the album and drag down the overall quality of the project. The songs come across more as the musical version of window dressing than standout pieces of music.

It’s also noteworthy that both artists seem to be better in their individual efforts on the album. The PARTYNEXTDOOR solo track “DEEPER” comes across as his most natural performance, and Drake’s upbeat song “NOKIA” is one of few on the record that incites excitement.

There is also a noticeably larger Drake presence on the album than that of his counterpart, with Drake having six songs without PARTYNEXTDOOR while the inverse is only heard once.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t some bright spots present on the record, however.

The three-track run of “MEET YOUR PADRE,” “NOKIA” and “DIE TRYING” was a highlight, as all songs contrast well together.

Another positive element the album has going for it is the overall relaxed vibe, giving the notion that it would complement a casual club atmosphere.

“MEET YOUR PADRE” features popular Mexican singer-songwriter Chino Pacas, who featured Drake on his 2024 song “Modo Capone.”

Notably, this release is Drake’s first project since the 2023 album “For All The Dogs” and also his first since his 2024 ‘beef’ with rapper Kendrick Lamar. Drake alludes to their feud on the song “CELIBACY.”

During his verse on the song, Drake sings the line “we’re not like them, baby, and they’re not like us, either one,” a reference to Lamar’s chart-topping diss song against Drake, “Not Like Us.”

The project also marks PARTYNEXTDOOR’S first release since the fourth installment in his self-titled album series. He dropped “PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)” in April of 2024 and had been quiet up until this most recent record.

The album was originally teased by the duo in August of last year but wasn’t officially announced until Feb. 3, in an Instagram post from both artists.



During the album rollout, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR faced scrutiny after allegations of copying the album’s aesthetic from rapper Freddie Gibbs’ 2022 album “$oul $old $eparately.” Both album titles have acronyms that shorten to three dollar signs and have bunnies as a key part of the visual aspect.

“$ome $exy $ongs 4 U” is an overall disappointing product from two artists who have made renowned albums in their past.

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR showcased a true lack of creative inspiration. The bright spots are just that: only small parts in a body of work that is otherwise not impressive, when considering the catalogue of the musicians behind it.

RATING: 5/10