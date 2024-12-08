Kendrick Lamar’s surprise release ‘GNX’ keeps it all the way L.A.

Kendrick Lamar caught the world by surprise by releasing his newest album “GNX” on Nov. 22, without any prior promotion.

Stylistically, the album sees Lamar use a more traditional West Coast hip-hop sound than he has in the past. The classic sound of the project, paired with the name and album cover being inspired by the 1987 Buick GNX, give listeners an old school feel while still having a modern touch.

Having Lamar dive fully into the west coast sound makes “GNX” a unique piece in his discography and allows the album to stand in its own lane. The replayability of this project puts it in the upper echelon of his catalog.

Staying on the west coast theme, every artist featured on the project are from various parts of Los Angeles, with the exception of Lamar’s former Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate SZA.

Maybe the most obviously California-inspired song is the track “squabble up,” which was originally previewed in the music video for “Not Like Us.” The song is a clear future club banger, with an upbeat instrumental that samples the 1983 song “When I Hear Music” by Debbie Deb.

Another track in a similar vein is “hey now” featuring Lefty Gunplay. The juxtaposition of a fun beat with the serious subject matter of struggling to be authentic in the music industry allows you to either study the lyricism or turn your brain off and dance.

In terms of standout features, up-and-coming L.A. rapper Dody6 surely made his mark on the song “hey now.” His nonchalant delivery and natural chemistry with Lamar created one of the album’s most memorable guest performances.

Although the project is heavily characterized by its regional influence, Lamar was still able to dial back his tone and provide the introspective lyrics that listeners have grown to love over the years.

Lamar shines on these songs that actively challenge the thought process of both himself and the listener, almost as if he is holding up a mirror and forcing you to look inward.

In “heart pt. 6,” the sixth installment of a song series that sees Lamar dig deep into his personal feelings, he reflects on the early days of his career and how he grew apart from TDE and his prior label Black Hippy.

The track also serves as Lamar’s reclamation of the title style from Drake, as Drake dropped a diss track against Lamar titled “The Heart Part 6,” in response to “Not Like Us,” on May 5.

Lyrics such as “I jog my memory, knowin’ Black Hippy didn’t work ’cause of me, creatively, I moved on with new concepts in reach” detail how Lamar has always thrived more as an individual and has had trouble finding others who understand his vision.

One of the album’s most thought-provoking cuts was “gloria,” featuring SZA. In the song, Lamar uses the metaphor of a toxic relationship with a partner to describe his connection to his artistry.

The song is a real hard hitter, and Lamar’s carefully crafted verses give insight on the music industry, even to those who have no experience in that field.

Lamar uses the words “We started out young, lookin’ for some identity / Made a thousand mistakes, but never did we lack chemistry” in contrast with lyrics about his struggles finding his way musically to say that while he has always had the artistic talent, he had to figure out his creative direction.

“GNX” is Lamar’s first release after his smash hit single “Not Like Us,” a diss track to fellow rap superstar Drake.

Lamar avoids name-dropping Drake on his latest project, however. While there are references to their competitive exhibition present, he actually starts the record by addressing hard feelings towards another fellow rapper, between him and Lil Wayne.

Earlier this fall, Lamar was announced as the Halftime Show performer for the Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, Louisiana, Lil Wayne’s hometown. This decision was one that hurt Lil Wayne and may have expanded upon the rift that was likely already present, given that Drake is one of Lil Wayne’s closest friends and contemporaries.

The album was not perfect, however. Some of the songs from the album didn’t feel distinct enough from “Not Like Us,” raising concern toward Lamar’s artistic integrity, a rare criticism in Lamar’s previous work.

Also, the lyrical content was uninventive and repetitive at times, a notion that stems from the fact that Lamar is doing something lyrically on this album that listeners aren’t used to.

For future prospects, fans theorize that “GNX” is the predecessor to another album Lamar will release in the near future. These claims are evidenced by some inferred deeper meaning in the lyrics and cryptic messages from those close to Lamar, such as a tweet from featured artist Hitta J3.

This theory is furthered by the fact that Lamar posted a short snippet of a song to his YouTube channel shortly before dropping the album, yet the song was nowhere to be found on the project.

“GNX” is a fantastic blend of vintage, West Coast feel and modern personality in rap music. On the project, Lamar reminds everybody why he must be a contender for your hip-hop Mount Rushmore and delivers a last-minute entry for the album of the year competition.

The project instantly jumps into album of the year conversations and holds its own in comparison to the rest of Lamar’s legendary discography. The importance of the record will only increase in years to come.

Shortly after the release of the project, Lamar announced the “Grand National” tour on Tuesday, Dec. 3. He’ll be going on the road with SZA, and the tour will run from April 19 to June 18 in 2025.

Rating: 8.5/10