BREAKING: Protest art installation removed from Sacramento Hall

On Thursday morning, Sacramento State’s Students for Quality Education created a protest art installation in the doorway of Sacramento Hall, where the President’s Office is located. The installation was taken down after a few hours.

The installation was made in protest of the California State University system’s recent time, place and manner restrictions and Sac State’s response to student protesters. SQE said in an email statement to The State Hornet that the university is cracking down on students’ freedom of expression, citing a statement made by President Luke Wood saying that the “protests could bring unwanted attention.”

“Today, our student coalition installed an art piece outside Sacramento Hall … to call out Sacramento State’s disturbing crackdown on student expression,” SQE said in an email to The State Hornet. “The university has made it very clear where student voices belong — in the garbage.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Students for Quality Education (SQE) at CSU Sacramento (@sacstate.sqe)

In another email statement, SQE said the art installation was in support of other CSUs protesting in response to management decisions in finance transparency, protections for undocumented students and DEI policies.

RELATED: Sac State community stages walkout against Trump administration crackdowns on college protests

The State Hornet reached out to the President’s Office on Thursday, but they declined to comment.