Former softball great returns home to coach while finishing master’s degree

A not-so-new face former player, Lewa Day returns to the softball diamond as a coach while working towards her personal academic goals in the process.

Senior third baseman Nikki Barboza, a former teammate of Day, said she looked up to Day in her freshman season and looked forward to having her back.

“Everything you’ve done for this team on and off the field means so much,” Barboza said of Day. “You’ve made a huge impact on all of us. It’s nice to have her leadership back.”

Former Sacramento State softball star Lewa Day, a 4-time first-team all-Big Sky conference selection and 2024 player of the year returns to Shea Stadium, but this time as a coach.

Day is helping coach her former team as a graduate assistant in her last year working towards a master’s degree in higher education with a leadership and policy focus.

“I had one more year with my master’s program, talked to the coaches and they said I could be a grad assistant or student assistant,” Day said. “Help the team and coach for one year while also still gaining a chance to finish my degree. It’s something that I figured if I’m gonna do it now, why not?”

Day said her ultimate goal is to work in athletic administration with the knowledge gained from five years playing at Sac State.

On the field, Day left her mark on Sac State softball’s record books.

The slugger played for five seasons and holds program records with 152 career runs, 61 career home runs, 180 career RBIs, a career slugging percentage of .721 and 435 total bases.

RELATED: Sac State softball captain adds her name to the record book again



Day said rewriting the school’s record book was important to her, especially breaking Sac State’s home run record.

“The home runs are probably the one thing that I’m most proud of, that was something I’ll be remembered for,” Day said. “Leading up to that record, I think I had tied it the season before my last, and then finally broke it the next season. That brought me the most joy.”

In her final year, Day also knocked the Big Sky home run record out of the park with 59 homers and now holds it at 61 over four years of conference play.

Congratulations to the LEGEND Lewa Day! 59 career home runs are the new Big Sky Conference record! #StingersUp pic.twitter.com/vdrXf51fG1 — Sacramento State Softball (@SacStSoftball) April 27, 2024

After her time at Sac State, Day went pro in Women’s Professional Fastpitch, signing with the Texas Monarchs.

“I didn’t think that was even going to happen at the end of my career,” Day said. “Overall it was a great experience meeting and competing with other players from other places and conferences.”

Congratulations to Lewa Day who is going pro!@lewadaylol is joining the Texas Monarchs of @wprofastpitch Story: https://t.co/umn9fyODtc pic.twitter.com/pCea5oxWjD — Sacramento State Softball (@SacStSoftball) June 10, 2024

Sac State head coach Lori Perez said Day was a threat in the Hornets’ lineup and set great examples of work ethic, responding when things go well or not,

“She was an extremely hard worker, showed up every single day, ready to get after it,” Perez said. “She’d stay late, come early, whatever it took to get to where she needed to be to be ready to go.”

Barboza and Perez both said they have admiration for Day’s leadership.

“She was always the best hitter, no one did it better. She was a leader in every way on the field and she pushed all of us to be our best,” Barboza said. “Off the field she was just as inspiring, always looking out for the team and always leading by example.”

Perez said she’s excited about Day’s addition to the coaching staff and that her experience will be valuable for the squad.

“We’re having fun with her on staff. Comes from a great knowledge of experience, a great amount of experience and she’s really finding her voice as a coach,” Perez said. “When she gives input, it’s always well thought out and constructed. We love having her.”

Day said making the move from playing alongside to coaching her former teammates was a different experience, but exciting.

“It’s been weird to transition and coach the players that I’ve played with, but it’s been fun and I like the experience,” Day said.