GALLERY: Silent disco is a continued banger from Sac State’s UNiQUE

Jade Brown
UNiQUE brought the silent disco back to the University Union Ballroom Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. The DJs had a psychedelic backdrop playing behind them, setting the vibes for an awesome night.
UNiQUE’s biannual silent disco returned to the University Union Ballroom on Thursday night.
Students had the opportunity to pick between three different channels with distinctive music genres. Blue featured pop rock with classic beat drops, red played reggaeton and cumbia hits and green showcased recent top streaming hits.