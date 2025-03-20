More than a market: Stinger Expo helps turn passion into profit

Stinger Expo was created by members of the Hive Entrepreneurship Club in the spring of 2022 to give student entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their small businesses. Stinger Expo Director Jenna Nool displays her own small business, Hiraya by Jenna, and says why the Stinger Expo is a great resource for student small business owners to get their head start.

Taking inspiration from expos in Sacramento like ‘World’s Worst Expo’ and ‘SacTown’s Finest Market,’ many vendors at Stinger Expo sell clothes, jewelry, crafts and vintage items. Stinger Expo takes place in the University Union Ballroom to accommodate over 50 student vendors.

Stinger Expo gives Sac State students a way to promote their businesses, especially small woman-owned businesses like Hiraya by Jenna. Nool talks about the small business community and how she connects with other business owners.

The next Stinger Expo will be held in the University Union Ballroom on April 22.