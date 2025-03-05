Cross Court Chronicles: Women’s tennis falls back to Earth, men’s tennis plummets in winless weekend

Coming back to Sac after a 5-game stretch away, Sac State women’s tennis looked to tally another victory to their historic 7-0 record. Cal Poly and Nevada stood in the way of extending that record while men’s tennis dropped two on the road.

Women’s Tennis

Sacramento State was undefeated, ranking No. 49 in the nation while playing on the road since Jan. 26. The Hornets had hopes of extending their win streak but were halted, falling to Cal Poly.

Sac State started headstrong, winning two of three doubles games and winning at second and third doubles.

Sac State hit the ground running in the doubles slate, where sophomore Lou Baudouin and freshman Emilija Pranyte capitalized on their chemistry to rout Cal Poly, 6-1. Pranyte said the energy of her team kept her motivated in the contest.

“We fought from the first point and tried to keep it going,” Pranyte said. “I think just having a team around and everyone being energetic really helped.”

The swift success of the doubles slate became a thing of the past in the singles window.

Mustang freshman Jessica MacCallum’s sharp forehand and backhand gained two sets on Pranyte, tallying a 6-3 score in both.

Pranyte said she struggled to keep up with MacCallum’s pace in the game.

“The girl’s game wasn’t fitting mine that much, and I didn’t catch up on it soon enough,” Pranyte said. “It was difficult for me to crack her game today. It just didn’t go my way.”

In the first singles court, Hornet senior Maddy Ferreros capitalized by consistently placing the ball in the corners. Mustang junior Kennedy Buntrock responded likewise turning the first set into a frenzy of rallies.

Ferreros sliced a rally with a drop shot, satisfyingly placing it in the front court out of range for Buntrock to conjure a rebuttal. Ferreros rallied with steady forehand attacks to take the third set, 6-4.

Sophomore Reese Walker fought more than just her opponent in her loss to Cal Poly in the second singles. During a routine rally, Walker’s play was interrupted as she limped off the court

Walker eventually returned to the court with her leg wrapped up and took the second set utilizing her forehand to plant the ball out of reach. Although she pushed the match to a third set, Cal Poly outlasted Walker to take the match.

After dropping the first set, sophomore Irene Riva carried out long lasting rallies for the remainder of the match. She stood at a 5-5 stalemate until Mustang’s senior Romane Mosse hit with haste that Riva couldn’t sustain.

Sets lined up at 1-1, Baudouin pressed with consistent slices that spun out of favor of Mosse, landing Baudouin the 2-1 singles victory.

Despite close games, Cal Poly pulled the final win in a tense fourth singles to end Sac State’s historic undefeated run, taking it 4-3.

Sac State was forced to make a quick turnaround from an intense loss, playing Nevada the next day.

Sac State couldn’t keep up with Nevada’s pressure at second and third doubles, leading to a sweep that forced first singles to go unfinished.

By capitalizing on double faults on the side of the Hornets, the Wolfpack turned the game on its head, winning 7-5.

Baudouin said that she may have been overly confident in the contest.

“I wasn’t tough enough when we were leading, and that’s why I would say we kind of let it go,” Baudouin said. “Sometimes it’s not always about being better, it’s about showing up the right way.”

Two games went unfinished against Nevada, each in their third set by the time the referees called the match 4-1.

Sac State head coach Sophie Breault said that despite the recent losses, she’s proud of how far her team has come.

“I’m very proud of the season we’ve had,” Breault said. “We have a great group of girls. They’re very competitive. Some days we win, sometimes we lose. It happens.”

Sac State looks to bounce back on Thursday against Portland at home.

Men’s Tennis

After a 3-game home stretch, Sac State traveled to Utah to face in-conference Weber State where they fell 6-1.

The Wildcats opened the series, taking the doubles window in the second and third doubles set.

The Hornets continued to struggle in the singles slate. Sac State sophomore Henry Lamchinniah trounced senior Tristan Sarap in two sets (6-1, 6-0). Lamchinniah has stood at the first singles all season. This swift victory tallied his singles record to 6-2.

Lamchinniah was the lone standout across the singles window, as the Hornets fell in the rest of the matches.

Later in the weekend, the Hornets dropped another road game against Idaho State Sunday morning.

The Bengals dominated in the doubles slate, taking the first two doubles matches, resulting in the third going unfinished.

Sac State only gained one game over Idaho State, dropping the first doubles 6-1. Idaho State formulated a similar result in the second doubles, taking it 6-2. Idaho State accumulated two doubles wins, leading to referees calling third doubles unfinished.

Pivoting to the singles slate, the Bengals clawed the Hornets. The Bengals swept the young roster in half of the singles games.

With this 7-0 loss, Sac State falls to 4-6 on the season.

Sac State hosts the Golden State Invitational, playing Montana at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.