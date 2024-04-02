PRIDE Center coordinator and director positions remain vacant after both stepped down

Former Sacramento State PRIDE Center coordinator Angelito Zamora stepped down from their position earlier this year on Jan. 31, leaving the position vacant and the center run directly by student employees with admin oversight.

In an automated message from Zamora on their Sac State email, they said they had transitioned out of their role and to direct all questions to the Director of Equity And Affinity Centers, Erik Ramirez for assistance. Zamora was reached out to for a comment but did not respond.

It was announced March 13 on the Sac State Doctoral in Educational Leadership department’s Instagram page that Ramirez has also left Sac State to take a position at CSU San Marcos as the Director of Divisional Initiatives and Partnerships for Student Affairs, and will not be returning for the remainder of the semester.

“The search for the PRIDE coordinator is continuing, we did start that search before I left,” Ramirez said. “There is a committee that is actively reviewing applications and will go through the process of interviewing candidates and selecting candidates for a campus forum.”

According to the university website, the application for the PRIDE Center Program Coordinator was posted on Feb. 28 with a priority deadline of March 17.

Ramirez said the goal is for someone to be in the position by May 1 while everyone is still on campus.

“We just really want to fill the position before the semester ends, it’s important that students, faculty and staff be involved in this search,” Ramirez said.

Jose Ballesteros, associate dean of student engagement and success, served as the direct supervisor for Ramirez and will be assisting in covering Ramirez’s duties on campus. Duties of overseeing all the centers on campus, including the PRIDE Center.

“Dr. Ramirez was very diligent in his planning to ensure that events and services at the centers weren’t immediately impacted by his departure,” Ballesteros said.

The PRIDE Center declined to comment on the matter at this time.

Additional reporting by Analah Wallace