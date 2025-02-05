Sac State Says: Students share their predictions for Super Bowl 59

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In this episode of “Sac State Says,” students shared their personal plans and predictions for the upcoming Super Bowl. This year, the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will host the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs for the biggest day in football. Super Bowl LIX will feature Kendrick Lamar as this year’s halftime performer. Sacramento State students shared what they are looking forward to during the game and how they will spend their football-filled Sunday.

RELATED: Hornets showcase skills at Sac State pro day with NFL scouts in attendance