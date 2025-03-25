Crafting Identity: Women’s Resource Center helps students explore identity through art

Sacramento State students came together during Women’s History Month to create poems and collages that explored their personal identities and roots.

The Multi-Cultural Center and Women’s Resource Center hosted an art workshop on March 18 that allowed students to bond over shared experiences and discuss what womanhood looks like to them.

Students reflect on Latin American artists and how far they have come in the art industry, representing their culture through art. Sac State students share what that representation means to them.

At the end of the workshop, students reclaimed their voices by sharing poems the workshop helped them create. The poems focused on their own personal narratives and honored where they came from.

