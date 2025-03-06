The State Hornet Broadcast: Students in Solidarity, Project 2025 protest, ASI VP removal and sports

Sac State students stand in solidarity with the immigrant community as recent news leaves many fearful for their community. Brown Issues, NorCal Resist and other human rights organizations organized a rally called “Students in Solidarity,” to show support for undocumented students and members of the community.

Hundreds gathered at California’s state capitol in Sacramento to protest Project 2025. Project 2025 claims to be a right-winged movement that touches on DEI programs and immigration policies. Many protesters shared concern over recent news and President Trump’s administration.

The Associated Students Inc. board of directors voted to remove Vice President of University Affairs, Sabrina Charleston, after her failure to comply with the Operating Rules. Charleston received five strikes, which is more than the three-strike limit.

The California State University system announced an initiative to make all 23 CSUs part of the first and largest artificial intelligence-powered university system. CSUs will work with companies such as Adobe, Microsoft, Google, Open AI and more to provide training and teaching to 460,000 students and 63,000 faculty and staff.

Men’s basketball has been on a rough losing streak, unable to take home a win against the University of Montana, Eastern Washington, Idaho Vandals and Northern Colorado. Despite these losses, two freshman players have set new career highs against the Idaho Vandals. Guard Lachlan Brewer had 13 points on 71% shooting, and forward Chudi Dioramma had 19 points, 9-of-9 shooting and six rebounds.

Women’s basketball also had a tough few games, losing to Montana, Eastern Washington and Northern Colorado, but were able to pull through and win against the Idaho Vandals. A notable performance in the game against the Vandals was from senior forward Jaydia Martin who scored a put back layup to give Sac State the lead with only 17 seconds left of the game.

