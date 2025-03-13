Hive Insider: Black History Month, Sac State’s Habit Burger and ASI Children’s Center

In this episode of Hive Insider, Kris Caalim and Alex Wong discuss news around campus and stories from Black History Month.

Caalim talks about the Department of Education’s possible opposition to federally funded institutions, including Sacramento State, and a former student who went from prison to college graduation.

Wong discusses Black men’s mental health struggles in higher education, Sac State’s new on-campus Habit Burger and allegations about the work environment of the ASI Children’s Center.

Show notes:

https://statehornet.com/2025/02/sac-state-black-men-students-college-mental-health-illness-depression-african-american/

https://statehornet.com/2025/03/asi-director-childrens-center-misconduct-sherry-velte-sac-state/

https://statehornet.com/2025/02/dei-department-of-education-sacramento-state-sac-diversity-equity-inclusion-policy/

https://statehornet.com/2025/02/sac-state-black-student-excellence-project-rebound-incarceration-masters-degree/

https://statehornet.com/2025/02/sac-state-habit-burger-review-campus-food-university-union/