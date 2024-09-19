BREAKING: Sac State to host winter commencement at Golden 1 Center

In a campus-wide email Thursday, Sacramento State President Luke Wood announced the winter 2024 commencement will be held at the Golden 1 Center on Dec. 14.

Wood originally announced the return of winter commencement on May 24, set to be hosted in The WELL’s new Event Center. In his email, Wood said winter commencement will be held in the Event Center next year.

As part of the event, Sac State is hosting a Graduation Rewind ceremony, allowing students who graduated in 2020 or spring 2021 to celebrate their accomplishments by crossing the stage.

“We wanted to host this very special and long awaited celebration at Golden 1 Center, as students who graduated in 2020 or spring 2021 will finally cross the stage and celebrate their momentous accomplishment in front of their loved ones,” Wood said in the email.

Eligible students will receive an email on Oct. 21 to register and claim up to nine guest tickets. A step-by-step guide will be included on the commencement webpage to help students register soon.

“I look forward to celebrating this significant occasion with the Hornet Family,” Wood said in his announcement.