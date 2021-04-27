Sac State men’s golf team wins Big Sky Tournament

Team joins the women with conference championship honors

Sacramento+State+sophomore+Ethan+Davidson+swinging+out+the+sand+on+November+20%2C+2019+at+Valley+Hi+Country+Club+in+Elk+Grove.+Davidson+achieved+the+best+individual+score+and+the+Hornets+took+home+first+place+at+the+Big+Sky+Championship.%0A

Nijzel Dotson

Sacramento State sophomore Ethan Davidson swinging out the sand on November 20, 2019 at Valley Hi Country Club in Elk Grove. Davidson achieved the best individual score and the Hornets took home first place at the Big Sky Championship.

Ian Edwards
April 27, 2021

The Sacramento State men’s golf team took home the trophy at the Big Sky Conference Tournament, winning by an impressive 19 strokes. The team was consistent throughout the tournament and achieved the lowest team score all three days.

Sophomore Ethan Davidson placed first in the individual with a score of 74-73-67-214. Junior Jonathan Tanihana placed third in the individual stats with a score of 78-69-69-216.

For the program this is the first championship for the Hornets since 2017 and the fourth overall according to Hornet Athletics. 

This will mark only the second time in school history that both the men’s and women’s golf teams bring back the conference title.

The Hornets will move on to the NCAA Regional Championships.

