PODCAST SPOTLIGHT: Hornet Speaker Series – Wesley Lowery

The State Hornet hosted its first ever live Twitch event last week: the Hornet Speaker Series of virtual Q&A sessions.

Wesley Lowery, a Pulitzer Prize winner, author of “They Can’t Kill Us All: Ferguson, Baltimore, and a New Era in America’s Racial Justice Movement” and creator of The Washington Post’s “Fatal Force” project, spoke to Sacramento State journalism students Monday, Oct. 18. Lowery spoke about the role of a journalist in today’s world, how to find and build trust with sources and what journalists can do to increase media literacy and build a relationship with their audience.

Music: Inspired by Kevin MacLeod