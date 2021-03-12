STATE HORNET BUZZED: ‘WandaVision’ and the next MCU Phase

State Hornet: Buzzed is our now-weekly comedy chat variety podcast, and this week, podcast staffer Gavin Rock, opinion editor Magaly Muñoz, diversity & identity beat writer Estefany Nuñez and arts & entertainment editor Nijzel Dotson get together to talk about “WandaVision” and all things Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as their predictions for “Phase Four” of films.

Spoilers for “WandaVision” and all previous MCU shows and films!





Music: Impact Prelude by Kevin MacLeod