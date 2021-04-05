PODCAST: Real Talk with Rose: It’s OK to not be OK

Real Talk with Rose is a new advice-focused podcast that takes an in-depth look at neglected topics amongst young adults, talking with students and experts to inform on the topics that we often have to teach ourselves.

This episode discusses anxiety and mental health with Sac State political science and journalism major Kayleen Carter and psychologist Jackie Kibler.

Music: Time Alone by David Renda

Show Notes:

Crisis Text Line – text “hi” to 741-741

Jackie Kibler’s website

Recommended apps by Kibler

Have a topic you’d like to hear Rose cover on the podcast? Get in touch with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or through our email address, [email protected]