PODCAST: Real Talk with Rose: It’s OK to not be OK

Real+Talk+with+Rose+is+a+new+advice-focused+podcast+that+takes+an+in-depth+look+at+neglected+topics+amongst+young+adults%2C+talking+with+students+and+experts+to+inform+on+the+topics+that+we+often+have+to+teach+ourselves.

Hannah Quijas

Real Talk with Rose is a new advice-focused podcast that takes an in-depth look at neglected topics amongst young adults, talking with students and experts to inform on the topics that we often have to teach ourselves.

Rose Vega
April 5, 2021

Real Talk with Rose is an advice-focused podcast that takes an in-depth look at neglected topics important to young adults, talking with students and experts to inform on subjects that we often have to teach ourselves about.

This episode discusses anxiety and mental health with Sac State political science and journalism major Kayleen Carter and psychologist Jackie Kibler. 

 

Music: Time Alone by David Renda

 

Show Notes:
Crisis Text Line – text “hi” to 741-741
Jackie Kibler’s website
Recommended apps by Kibler

Have a topic you’d like to hear Rose cover on the podcast? Get in touch with us on TwitterInstagramFacebook or through our email address, [email protected] 