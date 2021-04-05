PODCAST: Real Talk with Rose: It’s OK to not be OK
April 5, 2021
Real Talk with Rose is an advice-focused podcast that takes an in-depth look at neglected topics important to young adults, talking with students and experts to inform on subjects that we often have to teach ourselves about.
This episode discusses anxiety and mental health with Sac State political science and journalism major Kayleen Carter and psychologist Jackie Kibler.
Music: Time Alone by David Renda
Show Notes:
Crisis Text Line – text “hi” to 741-741
Jackie Kibler’s website
Recommended apps by Kibler
Have a topic you’d like to hear Rose cover on the podcast? Get in touch with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or through our email address, [email protected]
