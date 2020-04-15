DOUBLE COVERAGE S1E12: Greatest Sports Films, Kyle Larson’s Suspension

This week on Double Coverage, Mack and Shaun welcome two guests at once for the first time, sports editor Robyn Dobson and fellow podcast host Brooke Uhlenhop, to discuss the greatest baseball and overall sports films of all time, as well as the suspension of Elk Grove native NASCAR driver Kyle Larson for the use of a racial slur during a Twitch stream.

Music: “Funkorama” by Kevin MacLeod