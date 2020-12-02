PODCAST SPOTLIGHT: State Hornet alumna Shiavon Chatman on being a young Black author

Shiavon Chatman in the State Hornet newsroom recording studio last semester. Chatman is now graduated and has a published book available on Gumroad.

On this episode of State Hornet: Spotlight, podcast editor Robbie Pierce and opinion editor Magaly Munoz talk with Shiavon Chatman, a Sacramento State alumna and former State Hornet editor, podcaster and author of the award-winning column “Shiavon’s Jawn.”

Chatman’s book, “Shiavon Chatman Considers The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Life After Death’” is available now on Gumroad, and the three discuss the book as well as the experience of being a young Black author and the state of hip-hop.

Music: Bust a Move by Gr8tness