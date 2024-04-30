Final Pixel Ep. #2: Xbox facing uncertain future as sales decline

75th Anniversary
The pro-Palestine encampment setup of tents and supplies for day two in the free speech zone of the Library Quad Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The encampment is in response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
President Luke Wood extends encampment approval on second day of pro-Palestine protests
A tent being assembled in the middle of the Sacramento State’s Library Quad Monday, April 29, 2024. Protestors were set up with necessities, music and books to keep them occupied.
‘We’re going to be here until the CSU system divests’: Students and organizers comment on Sac State encampment
Students built tents, refreshment stations and set up first-aid bases at the pro-Palestine encampment in the Library Quad Monday, April 29, 2024. Sac State is now one of over 70 campuses with an encampment protest.
BREAKING: Pro-Palestine encampment begins at Sac State
The State Hornet’s spring 2024 second quarter audit reports on the diversity of coverage published by The State Hornet. While some areas have made improvements in coverage, there are still ways to build upon our Latinx/Hispanic community. (Graphic created in Canva by Julianna Rodriguez)
LETTER FROM THE EDITOR: Spring 2024 midway audit results
Sac State has partnered with the Elk Grove Unified School District to share offers of conditional enrollment with over 2,000 low income and first-generation college seniors in the district. The sign outside the district office on Friday, April 19, 2024, located at 9510 Elk Grove Florin Rd.
Sac State offers guaranteed admission to eligible Elk Grove Unified students
Students of the sociology 136 class march around campus and the Library Quad at a protest for the new CSU system tuition fees Wednesday, April 24, 2024. The rally and march included chants such as “freeze the fees.”
Student-led tuition takeover rally continues fight against 34% increases
Students gathered at the ASI Election results party in the Terrace Suite of The WELL Thursday, April 11, 2024. Student government leaders for the 2024-2025 academic year were chosen through the election, which saw a 13% voter turnout rate.
Sac State’s ASI elections unveil student apathy and representation concerns
Students for Quality Education’s student intern Michael Lee-Chang leading protesters toward Sacramento Hall Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Protesters rallied outside the building before dropping SQE flyers at President Luke Wood’s office.
Students gather across campus to protest 34% tuition increase
Signage notating the entrance, language assistance and hours of the vote center located in the Willow Suite, Room 1 in Modoc Hall Monday, March 4, 2024. The Vote Center is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to assist students with all their voting needs during Super Tuesday.
Sac State hosts on-campus vote center for the 2024 primary election
The Associated Students, Inc. holds a results party for the student government elections in the Terrace Suite of The WELL Thursday, April 11, 2024. Family and friends of the candidates were able to come out to the event and show support.
Voters support second term for current ASI president with 13% turnout
The ASI Student Government election begins Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. and will run through the evening of Thursday, April 11, 2024. (Graphic created in Canva by Analah Wallace)
FAQ: 2024 ASI student government elections
Mixed canned fruit and veggies on the shelves of the Associated Students, Inc. Food Pantry, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. The food pantry provides both fresh produce and groceries, according to its website.
ASI Food Pantry provides resources for students with low food security
Associated Students Inc. Vice President of University Affairs Alec Tong poses for his election candidate photo for the board position earlier in the spring 2023 semester. Tong resigned from his position on Monday, Nov. 27. (Photo courtesy of ASI, Graphic created in Canva by Jacob Peterson)
BREAKING: Second ASI board member resigns
Sacramento State’s Police Department Deputy Chief Christina Lofthouse stands outside of the campus police department Wednesday, April 24. Lofthouse held a press conference regarding the assault and robbery of a male student on campus.
Assault of male student on campus believed to be targeted, campus police says
The Sacramento Police Department responded to a shooting at the University and 65th Street light rail station around 3 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2024. The suspects in the shooting allegedly carjacked someone at gunpoint nearby on Folsom Blvd, the car was found abandoned on campus in parking lot 2.
The near-campus shooting and carjacking: What we know
The shooting incident occurred at the University and 65th Street light rail station Thursday March 21, 2024. Light rail service was interrupted in both directions as Sac City PD detectives and CSI processed the crime scene.
Shooting and carjacking incidents leave Sac State students wishing for more communication
Sacramento City Police Department and CSI vehicles parked outside the University and 65th Street light rail station Thursday, March 21, 2024. The shooting was said by Sac City PD to have taken place here, separately from the carjacking incident.
BREAKING: One dead and two injured in near-campus shooting and carjacking
El departamento de policía de Sacramento respondió a un tiroteo en las calles University/65th Street en la estación del tren ligero alrededor de las 3 p.m. el jueves 21 de marzo. Los sospechosos del tiroteo presuntamente robaron un auto de alguien a punta de pistola cerca de Folsom Blvd, el carro fue encontrado abandonado en campus en el estacionamiento 2.
Lo que sabemos sobre el tiroteo y robo de auto cerca del campus
La comunidad Latina comparte sus opiniones sobre el colorismo en la comunidad Latina. Colorismo se define como el prejuicio o la discriminación en contra de gente de piel oscura, según Latino Policy Forum. (Gráfico hecho en Canva por Nancy Rodriguez Bonilla)
Comunidad Latina en Sac State comparte sus opiniones, experiencias con el colorismo
El Departamento de Policía de Sacramento y vehículos de CSI estacionados afuera de la estación de tren ligero en las calles 65th y University el jueves, 21 de marzo de 2024. La policía de Sacramento dijo que el tiroteo tuvo lugar aquí, aparte del incidente del robo de auto.(Foto por Michael Pepper)
Un muerto y dos heridos en tiroteo, robo de auto cerca del campus
Las elecciones del Gobierno Estudiantil ASI comienzan el miércoles 10 de abril, 2024, a las 8:00 a.m., y se extenderán durante la tarde del jueves 11 de abril de 2024. (Gráfico creado en Canva por Analah Wallace y traducido por Angelica Brito).
Preguntas Frecuentes: 2024 elecciones estudiantiles de ASI
Humanities and child development librarian Ántonia Peigahi at Sac State stands by the User Services desk at the University Library Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Though Peigahi’s office is located in the library, she spends most of her time interacting with colleagues and students while on campus.
Beyond the books: A Sac State librarian’s significant impact on campus
The ‘BECOMING’ mural is a central focal point of the murals revealed near the University Union and was created by Heather Hogan, a professor at Sacramento City College Wednesday, April 10, 2024. The murals are the second installment of the university’s “A Place of Belonging Murals” multiyear mural project.
A brush with legacy: Campus mural art unveiling marks a milestone
Senior studio art major Alejandra Ruiz and her art piece depicting Our Lady of Guadalupe from her collection “Tonantzin.” This is one of many paintings where Ruiz depicts religious figures. (Graphic created in Canva and photo taken by Rodrigo Martinez)
BIPOC artists at Sac State bring color and culture to the world of fine arts
Sacramento State men’s tennis team celebrating with the Big Sky Tournament trophy on Saturday, April 27, 2024. The Hornets defeated the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, 4-1, for the Big Sky Tournament Championship.
‘I was ready to die on the court today’: Men’s tennis gives their all for a championship
The Sacramento State women’s tennis team celebrating with the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship trophy after defeating Weber State 4-2 Saturday, April 27, 2024. The Hornets now have 12 Big Sky Tournament titles.
NCAA Tournament bound: Sac State women’s tennis wins Big Sky Championship
Redshirt senior pitcher Evan Gibbons and sophomore catcher Jacob Cortez celebrating with the team after getting the final strikeout of the inning while walking into the dugout against California Baptist University on Friday, April 5, 2024. Gibbons has a total of 40 strikeouts currently this season.
Another weekend sweep for Sac State baseball in Irvine
Senior guard Austin Patterson and Freshman forward Summah Hanson preparing to take a shot. Hanson and Patterson posing in their new uniforms. (Graphic created in Canva by Jahson Nahal, photos courtesy of Sac State Athletics, Summah Hanson and Austin Patterson)
A revolving door: How the transfer portal affects Sac State basketball
Sacramento State men’s tennis team won a share of the Big Sky Conference regular season after defeating Eastern Washington on April 14 and the women’s tennis team won their share of the Big Sky Conference regular season after ousting Portland State on April 20. This was the first time either team has won a share of the regular season title in over a decade. (Photos courtesy of Sacramento State Athletics, graphic created in Canva by Jahson Nahal)
Tennis teams drop rackets for trophies
Freshman forward Summah Hanson shoots a free throw against San Diego State University Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Hanson was named the Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year. (Photos courtesy of Sac State Athletics, graphic created in Canva by Jahson Nahal)
Down under to downtown: Freshman forward left her mark on Sac State
Junior guard Zee Hamoda in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Hamoda was one of four Hornets to finish with double-digit points.
Sac State shaken awake from dream run as they fall short in semifinals
Freshman forward Summah Hanson, distance runner Brandon Moreno, sophomores Kara Houghton and guard Benthe Versteeg, junior Zoe Ewell and senior third baseman Lewa Day all broke individual and season records in February of the spring semester. Six total records were broken by the Hornets and three more were tied. (Photos by Brionna Woody and Rinn Lee, photos courtesy of Sac State Athletics and Rhianna Kahley / NAU Athletics, graphic created in Canva by Ryan Lorenz)
Sac State finishes a month full of records
Freshman guard Lina Falk shoots a three-pointer against Northern Arizona Sunday March 10, 2024. Falk had 22 points over Sac State’s two Big Sky Tournament games.
Sac State women’s basketball falls in Big Sky Tournament second round
Redshirt senior pitcher Evan Gibbons and sophomore catcher Jacob Cortez celebrating with the team after getting the final strikeout of the inning while walking into the dugout against California Baptist University on Friday, April 5, 2024. Gibbons has a total of 40 strikeouts currently this season.
Another weekend sweep for Sac State baseball in Irvine
Junior catcher Elie Kligman taking a lead at first base at John Smith Field against California Baptist University Friday, April 5, 2024. Kligman is the second player on the team who can switch hits along with senior shortstop Gunner Gouldsmith.
Sac State left seeing red in Stanford
Senior third baseman Jorge Bojorquez getting ready to swing against California Baptist University on Friday, April 5, 2024. Bojorquez holds the school record for the most runs by a player in Sacramento State with 143 runs.
Sac State leaves some angry birds in Bellevue
Senior shortstop Gunner Gouldsmith gauging the pitcher’s timing against California Baptist University on Saturday, April 6, 2024. Gouldsmith is one of the two batters that can switch hit along with junior catcher Elie Kiligman.
Sac State gets in some fowl-play in Oregon
Senior shortstop Gunner Gouldsmith hitting a line drive against California Baptist University Friday, April 5, 2024. Gouldsmith had no hits in his three at-bats but would induce one walk.
Sac State learns hard lesson against California Baptist University
Redshirt freshman Carson Conklin sits in the shotgun moments before snapping the ball for play Saturday, April 20, 2024. Conklin finished the spring game showcase with 142 yards passing and two touchdowns.
Hornets take a step in right direction during annual spring football game
Senior linebacker Armon Bailey makes sure to stay locked into the turf, avoiding a fault during the broad jump event Thursday, March 14, 2024. Bailey was a vital centerpiece in the Hornets’ defense.
Hornets showcase skills at Sac State pro day with NFL scouts in attendance
In 2016, Colin Kaepernick decided to sit down during the national anthem and later kneeled in support of the fight against police brutality, discrimination and racial inequality. His legacy serves as a powerful reminder of the intersection between sports and social change. (Graphic made in Canva by Hailey Valdivia)
OPINION: The NFL blackballed Colin Kaepernick and never apologized
Senior running back Marcus Fulcher runs ahead against South Dakota Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Fulcher scored twice against the Coyotes in his final game as a Hornet.
Sac State loses heavyweight playoff bout against South Dakota
Senior running back Marcus Fulcher runs downfield against Cal Poly Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Fulcher was held to just 48 yards on 10 carries against North Dakota
Sac State’s explosive offense meets South Dakota’s stonewall defense
Cagnei Duncan runs during the 2021 cross-country Mark Covert Classic for Sacramento State on Sept. 4, 2021. She said that this past season, her 10th season running competitively overall, was her favorite season. (Photo courtesy of Cagnei Duncan)
Cross-country runner makes Sac State history
Sports editor Shaun Holkko and copy editor Robbie Pierce. Both of these State Hornet editors participated in sports they felt had lower profiles in high school.
SPORTS PODCAST: Stories of underrepresented sports
Sac State cross country coach David Monk and a few members of the womens team watch as their fellow teammates run during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 26.
Hornets have high hopes and goals with rest of season ahead
Sac State sophomore midfielder Hasan Alsakati surveys the field for an open teammate during a friendly against Chico State on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The game ended in a 0-0 draw after both goalkeepers made important saves.
Spring opener ends in stalemate for Sac State
Sacramento State junior defender Isabella Vinsonhaler and junior midfielder Ali Fuamatu-Ma’afala protest a foul called against them on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 playing the Idaho Vandals. The Hornets had similar problems with the ref in the quarterfinals.
Sac State women’s soccer chokes in the Big Sky quarterfinals
The Sacramento State men’s soccer team before their match against UC Santa Barbara Oct. 18, 2023. The Hornets finished the season with a 4-10-4 record.
Victory at last: Sac State knocks off UC Davis in season finale
Sacramento State junior midfielder and captain Abigail Lopez sitting outside Yosemite Hall at Sac State Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Lopez is the top scorer for her team with four goals.
Sac State women’s soccer captain treats her team like family
The Sacramento State men’s soccer team in a huddle before the match Saturday Oct. 21, 2023 against UC Irvine. They would end up losing to Irvine 2-0, eliminating them from playoff contention.
UC Irvine puts an end to Sac State’s playoff hopes
Haley Hanson standing on first at Shea Stadium against Portland State Saturday, April 12, 2024. Hanson just broke the record for career stolen bases, with 42 successful attempts.
Sac State softball’s bats go quiet until the final game of the series
Senior pitcher Marissa Bertuccio pitching against Portland State at home Friday, April 12, 2024. Bertuccio currently has the lowest ERA in the Big Sky Conference and holds second place in strikeouts and wins.
Sac State softball struggles to get their bats going against Portland State
Senior left fielder Alexis Parish batting against Santa Clara Friday, March 5, 2024. Alexis Parish was seven for ten in their three game series against Northern Colorado.
Sac State softball plays ring around the bases against Northern Colorado
Senior third baseman Lewa Day on second base against Santa Clara University Friday, March 1, 2024. Day has 23 RBIs so far this season.
Sac State softball captain adds her name to the record book again
Sacramento State track and field throwers Shantel Nnaji (left) and Erin Whelan (right) pose in front of Tahoe Hall Friday, April 29, 2022. Both have made their names in Sac State track and field history through succeeding in record-breaking throws.
Breaking Sac State records two throwers at a time
Sacramento State Sophomore sprinter LaTrouchka Duke poses at Hornet Stadium track on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Duke has recently placed second in the 60 meter Big Sky championship finale.
Sac State Track and Field sophomore sprinter makes strong return
Devonn Johnson and teammate keep the lead on San Jose State at Sacramento States Hornet Invitational at Hornet Stadium on Saturday March 20, 2021. Sacramento State’s relay team placed second against San Jose.
Photo Gallery: Sac State Track and field team hosts Hornet Invitational
Seniors Mate Voros and Mark Keki with Sac State men’s tennis head coach Kevin Kurtz after receiving their awards for their achievements Saturday April 6, 2024. The senior ceremony happened after their doubles match against Portland State.
Hornets leave the nest smiling after brutal beatdown of the Vikings
Freshman Women’s Tennis player Reese Walker poses for a picture outside Yosemite Hall Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Walker has started the 2024 season off with eight wins while having a total of seven losses as well.
Texas born freshman is the missing piece in puzzle for Sac State women’s tennis
Senior Kalani Hayes practicing her receiving and hitting during beach volleyball practice Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Hayes was an honorable mention all-Big West Conference player last season and will start to build her resume to make it again on Friday.
Positive vibes, strategy and teamwork has Sac State beach volleyball looking sunny
Junior outside hitter Ellie Tisko goes up for a kill against two UNLV blockers in the first round of the Women’s National Invitational Volleyball Championship Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. The Hornets would go on to win the game 3-0, but lose in the next round to Montana State.
Sac State volleyball’s stellar season ends against familiar foe
Senior middleblocker Kalani Hayes and junior outside hitter Ellie Tisko going up for a block against Weber State Saturday, Oct. 12, 2023. The Hornets played Weber State for the third time this season in the semifinals of the Big Sky Tournament and lost 3-2.
A group of stars fall in the Big Sky tournament
Bridgette Smith holds the trophy and celebrates with the rest of her team after defeating Montana Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Sac State volleyball won the Big Sky regular season title and secured the number one seed heading into the Big Sky Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Montana Athletics)
Hornet volleyball leaves Montana with a Big Sky trophy
Senior middle blocker Tiyanane Kamba-Griffin going up for a block against Portland State’s senior middle blocker Ashleigh Barto, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Portland State won the match 3-1.
Portland State serves Sac State volleyball their second Big Sky loss
The 1988 movie poster of “Beetlejuice.” The film is so much more than just a Halloween time movie. (Photo Courtesy of Warner Brothers, graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum)
Back to the 80s: ‘Beetlejuice’
Red Bull is one of the most popular energy drinks among college students. See how Red Bull ranks among other popular energy drinks in this top 10 guide for the best energy drinks. (Graphic created in Canva by Mia Huss)
Top 10 energy drinks to help zap through the semester
Taylor Swift released her anticipated eleventh studio album “The Tortured Poets Department” Friday, April 19, 2023. Four physical editions of the album will be released and each one will have an additional song. (Photo courtesy of Republic Records, graphic created in Canva by Karina Torres)
Musical therapy: Taylor Swift’s healing journey in ‘The Tortured Poets Department’
Take the stress out of houseplant care with this starter guide. Whether you’re just beginning your leafy journey or you’re already familiarized, there’s always something to learn. (Graphic created in Canva by Delaney Joyce)
Houseplant starter guide: Tips and tricks
The “Black Artists in America: Civil Rights to the Bicentennial” exhibit, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento. Artists such as Alma Thomas, Joyce J. Scott and James A. Porter were on display for all to see in honor of Black History Month.
Black History is American History at the Crocker Art Museum
Yolanda Lopez recreates her own version of The Virgin Mary in the Library Gallery on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Lopez’s interpretation of The Virgin Mary displays women’s empowerment as she herself represents Mary.
70s Bay Area feminist art takes over University Art Gallery
Get ready to shine this summer with these stunning makeup looks! These recommendations will take the personal beauty game to the next level. (Graphic created in Canva by Hailey Valdivia)
Sweat-Proof Summer Saviors: Must-Have Makeup Essentials!
A Panda Express worker at the University Union prepares a meal for a Sac State student who ordered Monday, Oct.16, 2023. Featured here is orange chicken, Beijing beef, chow mein and white steamed rice. (Photo by: Asyah Zamani)
The University Union’s must-get food places
(L-R) Lead Student Assistant at Student Health, Counseling and Wellness Services Lauren Batoon, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Jennifer Campbell and CalFresh Healthy Living Student Assistant Macey Briones in The Cove Kitchen on the first floor at The WELL Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Campbell is the supervisor for the cooking demos in The Cove Kitchen. (Photo by Alyssa Branum)
Cooking demos teach students to make budget friendly recipes
Figuring out what to bring to the Friendsgiving table can be difficult, but The State Hornet has you covered. With these three easy recipes, you will be the hit of the party. (Graphic created in Canva by Hailey Valdivia)
Three easy Friendsgiving recipes that will surprise your college besties
Coffee shops are great places to study if you need a break from studying at home. These five locations across the Sacramento region have unique indoor and outdoor spaces and great items on the menu to try. (Created in Canva by Ariel Caspar)
The five best coffee shops for studying
Summer is finally here, and so is the fun! Here are some activities to keep your endless summer vacation going all season long. (Graphic created in Canva by Mercy Sosa)
Heat up your summer with blazing new activities
Listening to Girl in Red’s new album “I’m Doing It Again, Baby!” is like a glimpse into her diary as an artist. Songs about unrequited love, heartache and mental health struggles are just a few of the topics Girl in Red touches on in her second album. (Photo courtesy of Columbia Records, graphic created in Canva by Mia Huss)
Girl in Red is most definitely ‘Doing It Again, Baby!’
Black Indigenous and People of Color are dominating the music industry in all genres, from R&B, pop, and indie music. Learn about these leading BIPOC women who have set the tone for the future of the music industry (Graphic created in Canva by Mia Huss).
Symphonies of success: Rising women in the music industry
An image of Beyoncé in a rhinestone outfit channeling her inner diva that reflects the genre of her new country music singles. Her new songs are an example of many Black contributions to the country music genre. (Photo courtesy of Beyoncé via Instagram, graphic created in Canva by Mia Huss and Karina Torres)
Black artists in country music: Beyoncé and beyond
(L-R) Antonio Hernandez, Victoria Chung, Brenna Dunivan, Isabella Ignacio, Anthony Tran, Ella Acosta and Mia Kaanapu in “Everybody” at Playwrights Theatre inside Shasta Hall Wednesday, March 8, 2023. They all play multiple characters in this production.
This production is for ‘Everybody’
(L–R) Jacqueline Sandoval, Josue Sanchez and Andrea Obando stomp their feet in unison on the dance floor of Solano Hall during their performance Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Their set, “Suhu (Life’s Ritual)” showcases a Chinese ritual dance with choreography by Philip Agayapong.
GALLERY: The dance that connects your mind, body and soul
The cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Playwrights’ Theatre Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. The performance will feature multiple musical numbers.
Can you spell: T-H-E-A-T-E-R? The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee comes to stage at Sac State
Lead actress McKenna Sennett sits on a bench in front of Shasta Hall theater on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Sac State’s production of “Hamlet” runs from April 1 to April 10 and can be attended in the theater.
‘To be or not to be’: Meet the leading lady of Sac State’s ‘Hamlet’
The tone of the scene shifts early into ‘The Best Man’ when Former President Art Hocksteader (Stephen Kauffman, right) announces he is dying to presidential candidate Bill Russel (Tom Loeprich, left). Russel struggles to pursue political success while still staying true to his ethical principles.
Review: Gore Vidal’s ‘The Best Man’ at Sutter Street Theatre
The movie poster of “Some Kind of Wonderful” which is a romantic film starring Lea Thompson, Mary Stuart Masterson and Eric Stoltz. (Photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures and graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum)
Back to the 80s: ‘Some kind of wonderful’
“The Lost Boys” original 80s movie poster. A traditional spin on vampire lore. (Photo Courtesy of Warner Brothers Pictures and graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum)
Back to the 80s: ‘Lost boys’
The 1986 film, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is a cult classic film based on the dream of every high school student, the perfect and most unforgettable ditch day. Ferris Bueller, played by Matthew Broderick does an unforgettable performance within the film. (Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures)
Back to the 80s: ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’
The 1980 western romance film called “Urban Cowboy” takes toxic love to new heights. (Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures)
Back to the 80s: ‘Urban Cowboy’
Students, administration, faculty and members of the campus community came together to participate in Sacramento State’s 13th annual Out of Darkness walk at The WELL Thursday, April 11, 2024. The Out of Darkness Walk Campus Walks Greater Sacramento Area chapter and Pacific Clinic members led participants around campus.
GALLERY: Sac State hosts 13th-annual Out of the Darkness Walk
Graphic made in Canva
Final Pixel Ep. #2: Xbox facing uncertain future as sales decline
Graphic created in Canva
Inside the Ring #2: Supreme Pro Wrestler shares how he broke into the business
Graphic made in Canva
Bracketology Ep. #1: Is Wienerschnitzel ‘A’ Tier?
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast #6: Shooting and carjacking near Sac State and a trans-rights protest.
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast #5: The Online Pacemaker, Title IX legislation and movie reviews
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast #4: Black Student Success Task Force and upcoming podcasts
Former Sacramento State receiver Isiah Hennie tries to juke University of Incarnate Word freshman cornerback Marquis Britten Sept. 9, 2017 at Hornet Stadium. Hennie has spent the last four years searching for an opprotunity to play professional football. (Photo by Matthew Nobert. Graphic made in Canva by Mack Ervin III)
Sac State alumni’s up-and-down football journey and USFL dream: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT SHORT
Graphic made in Canva
State Hornet Buzzed: Hispanic Heritage Month special, Growing up in Hispanic and Latinx culture
Newsletter editor Odin Rasco, opinion editor Kris Hall and audience engagement staffer Krys Shahin debate the worthiness of Scooby-Doo being named the best movie franchise in the 2022 edition of State Hornet March Madness. Scooby-Doo beat out the MCU in the finals by a wide margin. (Graphic made in Photoshop by Mack Ervin III)
Ruh Roh? Recapping the madness of State Hornet March Madness 2022: STATE HORNET BUZZED
Thumbnail by James Fife (Canva)
Best and worst cheesecake flavors?!: State Hornet BUZZED
Graphic made in Canva
The best and worst cheesecakes from The Cheesecake Factory: STATE HORNET BUZZED
Señalización electoral colocada afuera de Modoc Hall sábado 2 de marzo de 2024. Los votantes pueden devolver sus boletas de votar por correo, presentar un registro de votante condicional y votar en persona hasta el día de elección.
Preguntas frecuentes: Votando en las elecciones primarias presidenciales
Una mujer sentada en un cobija pensando en la frase “ni de aqui ni de alla”. Esta frase es común en los que se sienten divididos entre dos identidades. Gráfico hecho en Canva por Rosienelly Salguero.
‘Ni de aqui, ni de allá’ Las luchas de ser de EEUU con raíces Latinoamericanas
Eventos en conmemoración al Mes de Herencia Hispana, la reacción estudiantil a noticias sobre DACA, y más: EL AVISPÓN DEL ESTADO BROADCAST (12/5/23)
Eventos en conmemoración al Mes de Herencia Hispana, la reacción estudiantil a noticias sobre DACA, y más: EL AVISPÓN DEL ESTADO BROADCAST (12/5/23)
El Centro de Recursos para Soñadores, también conocido como el Dreamer Resource Center, está ubicado en el Riverfront Center el 28 de diciembre de 2023. El centro es un recurso que ofrece apoyo legal y financiero para estudiantes que son inmigrantes y más. Gráfico hecho en Canva por Angelica Brito.
Lo que ofrece el Centro de Recursos para Soñadores en Sac State
A collage of Peak Adventures trips from 2021 to 2023 . Madelaine Church shares her experiences through her skills as a journalism student who documented over 10 trips she attended during her time in college. (Photos by Madelaine Church, graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Madelaine Church)
Scrapbook: The experience of a frequent Peak Adventure traveler
The State Hornet has decided to allow our Latin sources to choose their identifiers. Whether they identify as Latinx, Latino, Hispanic or Chicanx, we will adjust our use of the terms based on their choice. (Graphic created in Canva by Mercy Sosa)
EDITORIAL: Latino, Latinx or Hispanic?
Alexis Jimenez, an anthropology student, addressing the panel of administrators regarding the recent sexual assaults on and near campus in the Redwood Room of the University Union on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The State Hornet calls on the administration and the Sac State Police Department to increase transparency with the campus community and provide concrete plans for the solutions proposed. Graphic created in Canva by Mercy Sosa. Photo by Alyssa Branum.
EDITORIAL: How are you keeping your campus community safe, Sac State? Your students would like to know
Women at Sacramento State walk around campus, their rights in the hands of a majority male US Senate, protected by a pro-choice California State Senate. Women at Sac State have more jurisdiction over their bodies than women in Texas, who have very little time to decide what’s best for them when they discover they are pregnant. Graphic made in Canva.
EDITORIAL: ‘Liberty and Justice for All’ means women, too
Joseph Castro speaks to Sacramento State over Zoom as well as in person during his first visit to the campus as Chancellor on Nov. 3, 2021. Castro lied about the constant Title IX violations of his Vice President of Student Affairs in order to become chancellor.
Editorial: Joseph Castro never deserved to be CSU Chancellor
Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen addresses students in the crowd of California Faculty Association protestors at the University Union on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Nelsen said he could not get involved in the bargaining of CFA’s contracts. Photo of Nelsen taken by John Cabales. Graphic created in Canva.
EDITORIAL: President Nelsen, we don’t accept your apology — you should resign
The 1980 western romance film called “Urban Cowboy” takes toxic love to new heights. (Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures)
Back to the 80s: ‘Urban Cowboy’
Paul Atreides and Chani played by Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya the film shows Paul’s ascension as a messianic figure for the people of the desert planet Arrakis. This is the second installment of a planned Dune trilogy by director Denis Villeneuve. (Photo courtesy of Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures)
‘Dune: Part 2’ a Sci-Fi supernova for audiences
George Lopez kisses his daughter Mayan Lopez on the head after expressing how proud he is that she can speak Spanish. Mayan Lopez has been lying about being able to speak Spanish because she feels ashamed for never learning in Episode 3: Lopez vs Español. (Photo courtesy of Universal Television)
‘Lopez vs Lopez’ depicts the realities many Latinx families face
Graphic created in Canva.
Cinema Obscura S2 Ep. 1 : ‘The Cable Guy’ vs. ‘Excalibur’
The 1987 film “Mannequin” stars Andrew McCarthy and Kim Cattrall in an unexpected romance of objectophilia love. McCarthy and Cattrall take quirky to new heights. (Photo courtesy of 20th Century Fox, Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum)
Back to the 80s: ‘Mannequin’
Alexander Musa, Mercy Sosa, Julianna Rodriguez, and Analah WallaceApril 30, 2024
Mercy Sosa, Editor-in-Chief • April 30, 2024
Welcome to the Final Pixel, the podcast where we tackle the hard news about video games and the industry behind the magic. In this episode Sharmarke Holif, Alexander Musa and Michael Pepper discuss the Xbox Game Pass and the success of games, such as Hi-Fi Rush.

RELATED: The Final Pixel Ep. 1: We’re not just dunking on Xbox

Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or a curious newbie, this podcast is your backstage pass to the heartbeat of the gaming industry. In this episode we’ll delve into game design, industry trends, and the magic that unfolds when Musa, Pepper and Holif sit down and have some fun.

 
About the Contributors
Sharmarke Holif
Sharmarke Holif, News Staffer
(he/him) Sharmarke Holif joined The State Hornet in spring 2024 as a staff writer and is currently majoring in journalism. In his free time he enjoys watching fantasy movies or tv shows and is a huge Dungeons and Dragons fan.
Alexander Musa
Alexander Musa, News Staffer
  Alexander Musa is a senior journalism major who transferred into Sacramento State from American River College back in 2023. Previously a staff writer, editor, and designer for the American River Current, he joined The State Hornet this semester as he seeks to graduate with a bachelor's degree by spring of next year.
Michael Pepper
Michael Pepper, News Staffer
(he/him/they/them) Michael Pepper is a senior transfer student majoring in journalism. He previously attended Cosumnes River College where he was a staff writer and sports editor for The Connection. This is his second semester with The State Hornet.
