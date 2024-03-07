The Final Pixel Ep. 1: We’re not just dunking on Xbox

Welcome to The Final Pixel! We promise this isn’t just a gaming podcast to dunk on Microsoft. That being said, episode one covers introductions, the games we are playing and our thoughts on the fallout from Microsoft laying off 1,900 employees at the recently acquired Activision Blizzard.

We also share our concerns in the lead- up to Microsoft’s “Updates on the Xbox Business” podcast and the public relations failures surrounding the announcement. Are we looking at another major player breaking under the stress of the console war?

CONTENT WARNING: Activision Blizzard came under fire in July 2021 after allegations of sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape all became public knowledge. Multiple investigations into these incidents were conducted, but in December 2023 the California Civil Rights Department dropped all allegations that the company had fostered a culture of sexual harassment and discrimination against female employees as part of a $54 million settlement. We briefly discuss these topics without specifically detailing the incidents, but this does not change the seriousness of the allegations.