Marvel video games universe with Odin Rasco (Part 1): THE USUAL SPOT

Graphic created in Canva. Edit of Zach Cimaglio made in Picsart. (Mercy Sosa)

Come hang out at “The Usual Spot,” from The State Hornet podcast network for gaming news, discussion, critical analysis and just general geek talk.

Hosted by A&E staffer Zach Cimaglio, episodes can range in topics from upcoming releases to gaming-related internet content or movies.

This week’s episode features a special guest, KSSU manager and news staffer Odin Rasco, and serves as a summative review and analysis of the current run of Marvel licensed video games and whether they could be made into an MCU-style universe.

In part one we cap things off with a discussion about the two recent “Spider-Man” games and the critically panned “Avengers” video game released by Square Enix.

Got an idea for an episode? Hit up @ZakarTheGreat on Twitter.



Music licensed by Pixabay

Intro: “Game Music” by DeepMusicEveryDay

https://pixabay.com/music/video-games-game-music-7408/

Outro: “Sunset Walker” by MokuseiNoMaguro

https://pixabay.com/music/synthwave-sunset-walker-7819/