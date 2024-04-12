Sac State gets in some fowl-play in Oregon

Sacramento State baseball upset No. 18 University of Oregon on Tuesday and lost Wednesday in two midweek games.

Tuesday: Sacramento State 15, Oregon 8

Sac State went into Oregon proving doubters wrong with a big win, collecting 19 hits throughout the game. Their previous high this season was 17 against the University of Nevada on March 19.

Opening up the game, the Hornets scored seven runs in the first inning to blow the Ducks out of the water. Sac State hit back-to-back-to-back doubles capped off by a two-run home run by sophomore right fielder Ryan Christiansen.

The Ducks fought back to lessen the score to 7-3 by scoring off of a single by sophomore designated hitter Chase Meggers and a double by sophomore third baseman Carter Garate in the second inning.

The middle of the game was back-and-forth with the Ducks creeping on the Hornets until Christiansen hit another two-run home run in the seventh, increasing the score to 13-6.

Oregon answered back with a two-run home run of their own by freshman shortstop Maddox Molony, closing the gap to 13-8.

This didn’t stop Sac State as they tacked on two more runs in the ninth and finished the game 15-8 for an impressive upset.

This was Sac State’s first win over a top 20 team in the national division one ranking since their win against the No. 9 Stanford University on April 18, 2023.

“You never know what you’re gonna get with these midweek games,” Sac State head coach Reggie Christiansen said. “Today was a pretty special win.”

Coach Christiansen said he’s always hoping for the offense to come through, and he was proud that his team had such an outstanding offensive effort against Oregon.

“Just one day at a time right now. Let’s just enjoy this one,” Coach Christiansen said.

Ryan Christiansen said he felt vindicated after working hard to improve his hitting. He was happy to prove he could play against such a good team.

“That was pretty cool,” Ryan Christiansen said. “It just felt really good to find some results.”

Ryan Christiansen said he changed his mechanics for the game against Oregon.

“I dropped my hands a little bit and kind of got wider in my base,” Ryan Christiansen said. “I’m just hoping to roll in there and do what we all did today.”

Wednesday: Sacramento State 4, Oregon 11





The Hornets lost the second and final game against Oregon because they could not replicate their big offensive performance from Tuesday.

Oregon opened the game with a 4-0 lead by striking hard in the first with two home runs by junior left fielder Jacob Walsh and sophomore first baseman Dominic Hellman.

The Hornets fired back in the second to close the gap to 4-3 with a double by junior catcher Elie Kligman and a single by Ryan Christiansen. The Hornets were not able to keep up with the Ducks though.

Walsh smashed a three-run home run for the Ducks to shut down the Hornets, expanding the lead to 7-3. The Duck’s defense was the ultimate wall the Hornets couldn’t climb over.

Even with Kligman hitting a ground out to score senior designated hitter Cesar Valero, the Ducks still held the lead, tacking on four runs through the sixth to the eighth to finish the game 11-4.

Coach Christiansen said he’s not going to harp on the negatives.

“There was a lot of good things to take away from the past two days,” Christiansen said. “With this group in particular, this was good for them to experience having to play against that caliber of a team.”

Junior center fielder Tyler White said he was happy to play against a top-20 team and it was well worth the experience.

“We competed very well,” White said. “We just kind of got away from the approach today.”

White said the team lost their energy in the seventh inning after realizing Oregon had pulled away toward the latter end of the game. But he doesn’t see this as a bad experience for the team,they can play against anyone.

“In the game yesterday we took it to them and kind of beat the crap out of them,” White said. “That just goes to show where we’re at in this part of the season that we can show up and beat anybody.”

Sac State continues their road trip to compete against Seattle University in another conference series starting Friday at 4 p.m.