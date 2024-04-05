Job opportunities to help manage the Sac State hive

Sacramento State students spend hours on campus studying, researching and learning, but a chance to make a contribution and make money is offered with eight on-campus employment opportunities.

There is a variation of student employment opportunities within Sac State, including offerings at The WELL, University Union, Panda Express, The Habit Burger Grill and University Transportation & Parking Services. Students will be offered the chance to promote events, drive a campus shuttle and help their peers engage in staying fit.

The WELL







The WELL currently has two employment positions open for a student assistant supervisor of group fitness and student assistant building supervisor.

Student assistant supervisor of group fitness is a part time job offering a base pay of $17.50 an hour.

Some of the expectations of the position include hiring, training and evaluating staff, planning the schedule of classes, setting up promotions and incentive programs.

The minimum requirements listed include proficiency and troubleshooting experience with Microsoft Office programs, CPR first aid certification and soft skills centered around communication and leadership. The deadline to apply is April 10.

The WELL is also looking for someone to fill a position as student assistant building supervisor, the position is part time and pays $17 an hour.

The listing states that they are looking for someone with prior supervising experience and a critical thinking mindset. They are asking that applicants upload resumes, a cover letter and a schedule of availability to apply.



Read more about the job expectations and requirements by clicking on this webpage and search for that most interests you.

The Union







The University Union has multiple positions available for student assistants including photographer, marketing and social media and event set-up.

Student assistant photographer is a part time job that pays $16.75 an hour and works between five and ten hours a week. The job consists of taking photos of everyday life and events within the Union.

They are looking for a candidate with experience taking pictures using a DSLR camera and previous expertise on retouching and photo editing on Mac computers. They are asking that applicants upload their resume, a cover letter and a portfolio of previous work by April 7.

The Union is also looking for candidates to join their team as marketing and social media student assistants.

The listing states that the position pays $16.25 an hour, and hours will vary as the position revolves around events.

These positions are open to all students, but preference is given to applicants who have familiarity with adobe editing software and professional marketing experience. The deadline to apply is April 7.

The Union is also looking to fill the position of student assistant event set-up for $16 an hour.

Position expectations include setting up and moving furniture based on customer requests, responding to customer needs during events and basic cleaning.

The listing states that the shifts can begin as early as 6 a.m. and as late as 3 a.m. and are usually three and a half to four hours in length.

Read more about the jobs, their expectations and requirements by clicking the student and part time jobs button on this webpage and search for the job title that interests you.

The Habit Burger Grill



The Habit Burger Grill, under construction on the first floor of the University Union, is looking to hire for the position of food service worker.

The listing states that the pay range for the position is between $19.25 to $25.00 an hour, and that they are seeking candidates that work well under pressure and have English language knowledge sufficient to read, write and follow instructions. .

The Habit Burger Grill is still listed on the Sac State dining website as being planned to open spring semester 2024.

Read more about the job expectations and requirements here to apply.





Panda Express



Panda Express is looking to hire for their restaurant service and kitchen team.

They are offering base pay of $21.00 an hour for restaurant service positions and $22.00 for kitchen positions.

The listing states they are looking for friendly and helpful team members, and that they offer a variety of benefits, such as flexible hours, shift meals and associate discounts to hired employees.

Read more about the job expectations and requirements or apply for the position here.



UTAPS





UTAPS is looking to hire students to work as drivers for the Hornet Shuttle Department driving for the Herky Streetcar and the Hornet Safety Escort for a base pay of $16.50 an hour.

The listing states they are looking for someone who intends to remain enrolled at least two more semesters at Sac State and is both punctual and reliable. The listing states that employees can work up to 20 hours a week and that hours are flexible based on classes, finals and study groups.

According to the listing on Handshake to apply “Fill out an application at the UTAPS office in the welcome center or email [email protected] to have an application emailed to you.”

Many of these positions won’t be open long, if you are interested in any of the above positions be sure to apply soon.