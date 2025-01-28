Chronically Online Ep 5: Vanderpump Rules Update, Johnny Somali Causes Trouble Abroad, Drake Sues UMG

In the fifth episode of Chronically Online, host Alyssa Earnest explains her favorite current pop culture moment to host Daisy Martinez.

They discuss what is currently happening with online streamer Johnny Somali and why Drake is suing Universal Music Group. Lastly, host Daisy Martinez discusses recent developments from Vanderpump Rules.



Chronically Online explores current pop culture news happening on the internet. Join us as we spill the tea on the latest pop culture trends!



