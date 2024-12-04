Chronically Online Ep 4: Vanderpump Rules Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Chaotic Split

In this week’s episode, host Daisy Martinez explains her favorite pop culture moment to host Alyssa Earnest. They head back to 2023, to one of the biggest reality television scandals – Vanderpump Rules Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s shocking breakup.

<br /> Character web demonstrating who was part of the Vanderpump Rules drama. The character web explains how everyone was connected in the scandal. (Photo courtesy of Bravo TV and E! News, graphic made in Canva by Daisy Martinez)



