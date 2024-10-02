BREAKING: Golden 1 Center offers to host Sac State basketball if Hornets make the jump to FBS

The Sac 12 committee announced an offer from the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday to host Sacramento State men’s and women’s basketball at the G1C, as part of efforts to get Sac State to the Pac-12 or another FBS conference.

This announcement comes after an independent feasibility report stated Sac State needs upgrades to multiple facilities, including basketball, in order to move to a higher conference.

This offer is subject to availability if Sac State moves up to the Pac-12 or another FBS conference. In a press release, the committee explained a deal between Sac State and Golden 1 Center, where the stadium would host 20 games during the 2025-2026 season.

The standard capacity of Golden 1 Center is 17,608, with the ability to reach a capacity of 19,000. The current home of Sac State basketball, The Nest, holds up to 1,012 people.

The Nest is one of the oldest facilities in NCAA Division I, being built in 1955, and is the home of both basketball teams and all other indoor sports.

RELATED: BREAKING: Sac State announces plan for new multi-use stadium



“We are beyond thrilled to have received this exciting offer from Golden 1 Center to host Sacramento State in their iconic arena,” Joshua Wood, co-chair of the Sac 12 Committee, said in a press release. “Once again this community has demonstrated that it is ready to do whatever it takes to help Sacramento State reach its full potential.”

Offer stands for Sac State to play home games in a modern arena off campus. The team is set to play in the @wellsacstate‘s new event center which was announced last year, but isn’t currently ready for the start of this season. https://t.co/8v3EqBk22Q — State Hornet Sports (@SH_Sports) October 2, 2024

In an announcement, Sac State President Luke Wood said he consulted with Faculty Senate Executive Committee members regarding the offer, and mentioned that this offer will prioritize conference home games.

After feedback from the committee, Wood said that a temporary advisory group will be formed to focus on athletic facilities and conferences. This committee will consist of faculty, staff and students.

Wood also said that conceptual renderings of the new multi-use stadium will be released Thursday. This comes after an announcement by the committee on Monday that over $35 million has been raised in 24 hours for Sac State Athletics in Name, Image and Likeness funds.

NIL is a practice that allows college athletes to retain legal rights from commercial branding and advertising and earn a profit.

BREAKING: The @SAC12PAC12 committee announces that they’ve secured $35 million in NIL funds for @hornetsports in an effort to elevate Sac State into the @pac12. The goal for the Sac 12 is to get to $50 million according to their press release from Monday, Sept. 30. https://t.co/aRDPLVjarE — State Hornet Sports (@SH_Sports) September 30, 2024

According to a different press release, a combination of business leaders, community leaders and a local tribe garnered support and fundraising in order to reach the current amount.

“The $35 million in secured NIL funding in just one day demonstrates not only how committed we are as local municipalities, but this committee’s ability to harness the power of local government to get this done.” Mark Friedman, Executive Committee Member of the Sac 12 Committee, said in the press release.