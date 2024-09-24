The jump: Sac State releases report on viability of move to FBS

Sacramento State released an independent report on the future of their athletic department, exploring a possible jump to the FBS on Tuesday.

Sac State hired College Sports Solutions in July 2023, a firm that helps athletic departments plan for the future in an uncertain landscape and recently released a report on how Sac State athletics can make the jump to the FBS.

CSS outlined areas Sac State will have to upgrade to make the move, including upgrading facilities such as their football and basketball stadiums.

The Mountain West Conference is considered the most likely FBS conference Sac State could join, relative to their geographical location, the CSS report said. Although Sac State’s current stadium is adequate for the FCS level, they’ll need upgraded seating, media rooms, locker rooms and advertising opportunities, CSS said in the report.

The report recommended they will need LED and scoreboard advertising, permanent and temporary signage, club suites, club areas and other premium seating in order to maximize the potential revenue at the FBS level.

CSS said the basketball stadium will have to follow suit to meet the requirements if they want to make the jump.

According to CSS, Sac State will still need an invitation from a conference to make the transition from the FCS to the FBS. Once an invitation is accepted, Sac State will need to pay a $5 million application fee and must meet certain standards within a two-year probationary period.

Among those requirements are a focus on Name, Image and Likeness to increase to a minimum of 210 program-wide full grants, an increase to $6 million minimum spent on grants-in-aid and an increase in football grants-in-aid, CSS said.

It’s an NCAA requirement that a program has 16 sports before moving to FBS which Sac State clears with 21 in total.

Sac State said in a press release they believe their athletic program is primed for growth and has reached multiple achievements in recent years such as winning three consecutive Big Sky football championships.

“Our athletics program has thrived in recent years, and this study shows that we are well-positioned to continue building on that momentum,” Sac State’s Director of Athletics Mark Orr said in a statement. “By investing in our facilities, scholarships, and student-athlete support, we can ensure that Sacramento State remains on a strong path.”