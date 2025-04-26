BREAKING: Former Hornet running back Cam Skattebo drafted by the New York Giants

Former Sacramento State running back Cameron Skattebo was selected by the New York Giants with the No. 105 overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Before his entrance into the league, Skattebo built a historic college football career, first at Sac State followed by Arizona State.

Skattebo spent his first two seasons with the Hornets, racking up 2,412 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns between 2021 and 2022.

The bruising running back had a breakout season in 2022, leading the Big Sky Conference in rushing yards per game at 113.7, yards per carry at 7.4 and all-purpose yards per game at 150.

Skattebo’s dominance earned him the 2022 Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year award to pair with his first team All-Big Sky selection.

Leading the offense, he was part of a Hornets team that went 12-1 overall and a perfect 8-0 during conference play in 2022. In the same year, Skattebo helped Sac State pick up its first-ever playoff win against the Richmond Spiders and followed it up with a superb performance in the highest-scoring FCS playoff game in history.

Skattebo racked up 101 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, along with six receptions for 76 yards in a 66-63 quarterfinals loss.

After the 2022 season, Skattebo transferred to ASU, but not before leaving a lasting mark in the Sac State history books.

Skattebo is 10th all-time for the Hornets in rushing yards with 1,893 yards, with his 7.48 yards-per-rush being the highest among those in the top 10. He hit the century mark on the ground nine times during his 2-year stint in Sacramento and has his name mentioned multiple times in the Hornets football almanac.

His best performance on the ground while at Sac State was a 201-yard gashing of Eastern Washington on Oct. 15, 2022.

His departure from Sac State saw him carve out a comfortable role at ASU. Skattebo’s first season with the unimpressive Sun Devils was solid, posting 1,068 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns, but 2024 is when he exploded onto the scene.

In 2024, Skattebo was a wrecking ball, catapulting the Sun Devils back to football relevance with an 11-3 season.

Skattebo redefined the definition of unstoppable. The senior rushed for 1,711 yards and a whopping 21 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the pass game, adding over 600 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The running back sparked a previously lifeless Sun Devil offense and led them to a Big 12 Conference title and a bye in the College Football Playoffs. ASU faced Texas in the CFP quarterfinals, down 24-8 in the fourth quarter, until Skattebo delivered a heroic performance in front of thousands.

The running back turned to his arm to open the comeback. On a trick play, Skattebo received a toss in the backfield before dropping a dime to Malik McClain for a 42-yard touchdown pass.

Skattebo later punched in a 2-yard rushing touchdown and a 2-point conversion to knot the game up at 24, sending it to overtime.

The furious comeback fell just short in overtime, despite another touchdown from Skattebo. The Sun Devils lost 39-31, but his name would not be forgotten.

The 284 total yards and three touchdowns cemented Skattebo’s 2024 as one of the best seasons from a running back in ASU history. He rushed his way into another record book, becoming the first Sun Devil to eclipse 2,000 yards from scrimmage en route to placing fifth in Heisman voting.

The ascendance boosted his stock and eventually led him to become an NFL draftee of the Giants.

It’s unclear what Skattebo’s role will be, but he joins a backfield that lacks a true number one, increasing his chances of finding a role with the team in his rookie year.

Skattebo could prove valuable as a bruiser in close-yardage situations for the Giants, and with consistent reps, he could flash the potential he displayed in college and develop into a defense’s worst nightmare.