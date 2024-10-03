Sac State releases renderings of their new multi-use stadium

Sacramento State unveiled renderings for their new multi-use stadium on Thursday.

The renderings were originally reported by CBS Sacramento on Wednesday before they were officially announced by President Luke Wood on his social media accounts later that night.

We ready. Conceptual renderings of forthcoming stadium from Populous. Tag who you think needs to see this. pic.twitter.com/io3z8MsNzp — Dr. Luke Wood (@DrLukeWood) October 3, 2024

Wood said the 25,000-seat stadium will replace the current Hornet Stadium and host football, men’s and women’s soccer, rugby, intramural, recreational and club sports, convocation, graduation and concerts.

Wood said in an interview with The State Hornet on Sept. 16, that holding graduation would require the new stadium to have overhangs in order to accommodate attendees, which the renderings show.

“It depends upon, once renderings are done, whether or not it can accommodate a winter vs a spring graduation,” Wood said. “That is going to be based on the cost of having overhangs and other things that make it comfortable for those who are attending.”

The stadium is being designed by Populous, an architectural firm that’s worked on well-known stadiums such as Oracle Park, Camden Yards, The Sphere and the upcoming Buffalo Bills stadium, among others.

RELATED: BREAKING: Sac State announces plan for new multi-use stadium



Wood said in a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 26 that the current Hornet Stadium is set to be torn down at the end of the season and construction of the new stadium is still uncertain.

Junior recreation, parks and tourism administration major Fabian Rubalcaba said the new stadium is an improvement to the school.

“It’s a good way to make sure people want to show up to the games and feel more attracted to the stadium rather than what we have now,” Rubalcaba said.

Rubalcaba said the addition of a new stadium is an interesting idea amid all the rumors that Sac State may be attempting to join an FBS conference.

“I feel like it would be a really good idea if they want to make it to the FBS. It’s something they should actually think about,” Rubalcaba said.