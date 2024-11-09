President Luke Wood announces opening of the Native American College

Sacramento State President Luke Wood announced the launch of the Native American College at the state Capitol on Friday.

The announcement was made as part of California Indian Cultural Education Day, an initiative to educate K-12 students about Native American culture. According to the program’s website, the college will aim to equip its students with the necessary academic, tribal and community centered skills to help them become successful leaders.

The Native American College will be the first with the California State University system, aiming to provide a Native-based educational experience for students, according to the program’s website. The cohort will consist of first-year and transfer students beginning in fall 2025.

Wood said that because Sac State resides on native land, it is important not only to do a land acknowledgment, but also carry these actions out within the campus community.

There was also the performance of bird song, a style of Native American music originating from the Cahuilla tribe.

“This is the first time there has been bird singing in these chambers,” Wood said. “Think about every single law that’s passed in California that goes through this chamber. Think about the power and what this space represents.”

Students will be able to choose any major that Sac State offers. They will, however, minor in Native American Studies with an emphasis on Tribal Leadership courses. The students will also be closely mentored by Native American faculty.

Dr. Annette Reed, the retired chair of the ethnic studies department, was appointed as the Dean of the Native American College by Wood. She worked at Sac State from 1998 and said she came out of retirement for this position.

Reed said there are a low number of Native American students throughout the CSU system and even fewer who graduate.

“We want to really focus on not only the recruitment and outreach for Native students, but also once they get to Sac State, to be able to make sure that they have a successful path at Sac State and that we are able to retain them,” Reed said.

Assemblymember James Ramos, who led the cultural day, said the Native American College will play an important role in how Native Americans are perceived within society and how the culture is understood.

Ramos said that for a long time, Native Americans were always told by others who they are and what they believe, and the college gives them an opportunity to have a seat at the table and share their culture.

Jack Clarke, chair of the CSU Board of Trustees, also attended the announcement alongside President Wood and Reed. He shared that the atmosphere of the event was like being in church.

“It’s important that we make decisions that uplift people, that bring people together,” Clarke said. “I was witnessing something that was historic, that was joyful and that was recognizing the deep spiritual traditions behind all of us.”

Additional reporting by Sharmarke Holif.

