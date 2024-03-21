BREAKING: One dead and two injured in near-campus shooting and carjacking

The Sacramento State Police Department sent a campus announcement Thursday regarding a carjacking incident, and a shooting that occurred at the 6500 block of Q Street near the light rail station.

Anthony Gamble, public information officer for Sacramento City Police Department said, there were three victims of the shooting when police arrived at the light rail station around 3 p.m. An adult male was pronounced dead on the scene while the other two, male and female, were injured and transported to a local hospital.

A carjacking incident also occurred the same day, and a grey or silver Honda Civic was later found near Del Norte Hall on campus in Parking Lot 2. The carjacking was said to have happened near the light rail station prior to the vehicle being found, according to SCPD.

“We look to see if there’s any connection between the carjacking and the shooting and as homicide,” Gamble said. “Our investigators will be responding out here talking to witnesses processing the scene and looking at physical evidence.”

One of the two male suspects was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans while the other suspect had a gray hoodie with black jeans. Both suspects were last reported to be by the Guy West Bridge.

Timothy Finch, a psychology graduate student, said he was on his way back from campus when the shooting occurred.

“I heard a few gunshots and the people started running to Dollar Tree,” Finch said.

On-campus student housing Hornet Commons initiated lockdown protocols as early as 4 p.m. and lifted them about 45 minutes later.

At this time, it is not known whether both incidents are linked with each other and the investigation is still ongoing.

SCPD encourages members of the community who have information to immediately contact police or call the non-emergency line at (916) 808-5471.

Additional reporting by Michael Pepper.

