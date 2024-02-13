Two suspects spotted in Sunday night on-campus arson incidents

The Sacramento State Police Department issued a timely warning notice this morning about two separate on-campus arson incidents that occurred Sunday night.



The suspects were spotted around 9:44 p.m. igniting an article of clothing beneath a bench located near the Hornet Bookstore and the University Union. Minutes later, the suspects were seen lighting an unknown object on fire inside a trash can at the State University Drive bus stop beside the bookstore.

They fled the scene on foot in the direction of the American River levee and Alumni Grove.

RELATED: Suspect arrested for vandalism and on-campus arson

The suspects are both male adults, heavy-set, in their 20’s, with dark short hair, according to the notice. One suspect was seen carrying a black telescope and tripod.

In the notice, the police department confirmed that CalFire is now investigating both incidents. Neither suspect has been apprehended.

Sac State Police Chief Chet Madison sent the following statement to The State Hornet: