BREAKING: Suspect arrested for vandalism and on-campus arson

Cody Alexander Haney, was arrested on Dec. 13, as a suspect in the on-campus arson and vandalism cases that took place on Dec. 10.

These cases included a storage shed fire behind The WELL and a rock being thrown through a door to the University Union, according to a community alert sent out by the Sacramento State Police Department

Sac State PD confirmed the arrest. Haney was identified in the released photo to be a caucasian male, who was spotted in a beige hoodie, camouflage pants, brown boots with a blue and pink Fila brand backpack.

Previously, the Sac State PD said they didn’t believe the shed fire was related to the other acts of vandalism occurring on campus. Sac State PD was unable to provide anymore information at this time.

Haney is set to see a judge for further proceedings on Jan. 5, according to the Sacramento County jail’s website.