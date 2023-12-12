BREAKING: Reports of vandalism and possible arson on campus

A campus announcement sent out Monday evening identified a person of interest in multiple incidents of reported vandalism that occurred on campus over the weekend.

The unidentified person of interest is suspected to have thrown a rock through one of the doors of the University Union, facing the library quad. A storage shed located between Hornet Stadium and College Town Drive also caught fire Sunday night.

The Sacramento State Police Department said they don’t believe the fire is related to the vandalism.

Associate Athletic Director of Communications Brian Berger said the contents of the shed did not belong to the athletic department.

RELATED: BREAKING: Possible arson committed at Riverview Hall



Sac State Police Department Deputy Chief Christina Lofthouse said they are treating the fire as arson and have requested Cal Fire to assist in the investigation.

“I’m hoping they find who it is and hold them accountable,” Associated Students, Inc. President Nataly Andrade-Dominguez said of the incidents. “Hopefully, this will not continue because that’s money that’s coming out of student fees to fix them.”

Facilities Services Student Assistant Filepe Marin, a third-year business major, provided a video of the fire that they recorded Sunday night.

Sac State police released photos of a person of interest in what they called “a series of vandalisms” that occurred in the early evening of Dec. 10.

Sac State PD and Cal Fire are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Lofthouse is requesting that anyone with information about the vandalism or fire to call the Sac State Police Department phone number, (916) 278-6000.