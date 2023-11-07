BREAKING: Possible arson committed at Riverview Hall

The Sacramento State Police Department responded to a fire near Riverview Hall on Tuesday which they believe was set intentionally, according to a timely warning notice.

RELATED: BREAKING: CFA votes to approve potential strike

The Sacramento Fire Department responded alongside campus police around 5 p.m. after a trash can fire was reported near the student residence. Police noticed a second fire in another trash can close by and believe both were set intentionally.

A suspect was captured on camera walking near the trash cans immediately before the fires started, according to the notice. The notice described the suspect as an approximately 6 foot tall male with a dark complexion. He was last spotted in a red sweatshirt with a gray shirt under it, dark colored jeans and holding what appeared to be a large black bag over his shoulder.

Campus police could not be reached for comment by time of publication.

Campus Police are actively investigating the situation. It is recommended to be observant and watch for any suspicious activity. To report any information, call the Sac State Police Department’s dispatch number, (916)-278-6000.