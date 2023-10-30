BREAKING: CFA votes to approve potential strike

The California Faculty Association announced on Monday that members voted to authorize a potential strike.

RELATED: BREAKING: CSU union representatives demonstrate ahead of potential strikes



According to the CFA, 95% of the members voted in favor of a potential strike. Voting for the authorization began on Oct. 21 and ended on Oct. 27.

Emily Bukowski, a lecturer in the geography department at Sacramento State and executive board member of the CFA, said “All of the faculty would withhold their labor, that means no class, that means no Zoom classes, that means no emailing, that means no grading.”

Currently, there is no known timeline of when the CFA plans to strike.

“It’s super in flux,” Bukowski said. “A lot of it depends on how each one of the meetings go.”

According to a statement released by CFA president, Charles Toombs, the vote was a sign that “our just cause will not be denied.”

“We are willing to withhold our labor if CSU management continues to say no to investing their money where it matters,” Toombs said. “The people who are directly responsible for student learning and success.”

Anne Luna, president of CFA’s Sacramento chapter, said the vote was a sign that faculty were showing solidarity against low pay, growing workloads and systemic inequalities in the CSU system.

“We are demanding pay raises that keep up with inflation, as well as pay equity by raising the floor for our lowest paid faculty in Ranges A & B,” Luna said. “It is unconscionable that there are faculty teaching 5 classes a semester earning only $55,000 a year!”

According to a statement released by Leora D. Freedman, the California State University vice chancellor for human resources, the CSU remains “hopeful” an agreement will be reached.

“If a strike does occur, the CSU’s top priority will be to ensure minimal disruptions to student learning and campus services,” the statement read.

CFA is currently in the fact finding step in the statutory process of their bargaining agreement. During this process, this will enlist a panel consisting of a neutral third party and one representative of each side to review the facts and hold hearings before providing recommendations for a new settlement.

Sac State representatives were unavailable for comment at time of publication.