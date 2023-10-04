BREAKING: CSU union representatives demonstrate ahead of potential strikes

Various faculty union representatives demonstrated at the University Library Quad on Wednesday in a show of solidarity ahead of potential strikes.

Members of the California Teachers Association, Academic Professionals of California, California State University Employees, Students for Quality Education and the Teamsters union were all present for the demonstration. Members chanted “If we don’t get it, shut it down!” during the demonstration.

“A lot of us are bargaining concurrently,” Anne Luna, the president of the CFA Sacramento chapter said. “We’re a lot stronger when we’re able to work together.”

Gallery • 1 Photos Jacob Peterson California Faculty Association Sacramento Chapter President Anne Luna during a union demonstration at the University Library Quad, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Luna said the different unions were demonstrating together in a show of solidarity ahead of potential strikes.

Luna said the CFA’s vote for strike authorization will take place on Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, with the hope of an 80% vote for approval. Luna said she was hopeful the CSU would reach a deal, but if they didn’t then the union wouldn’t “take it lying down.”

Matt Mason, a bargaining team representative of the Teamsters Local 2010, said they had been in negotiations with the CSU since January. Mason described the offers made to the labor union as a “low ball.”

“Currently we’re at a stalemate where they refuse to bargain any further,” Mason said. “They offered us 5% each year for three years and they won’t go any higher than that.”

Mason said this increase would not be enough to cover the cost of living for the union workers. Additionally, Kevin Wagner, a building service engineer at Sacramento State, said there hasn’t been a significant increase to their salary structure in over 25 years.

“We’re the only state workers that don’t have a salary step in our bylaws,” Wagner said. “Our voices go unheard, our children go unfed.”

Wagner said a salary raise would benefit both staff and students. He said. He said that without a livable salary, staff and faculty can’t work to contribute toward making Sac State a better campus.

“You guys are the future,” Wagner said. “We’re just trying to support you today so we can make a better tomorrow.”

Additional reporting by Jacob Peterson