BREAKING: ASI president calls for CapRadio officers and finance committee to resign

Sacramento State Associated Students Inc. President Nataly Andrade-Dominguez has called for members of the CapRadio Board of Directors to resign from their positions in a statement released Monday.

The statement, sent to The State Hornet, reads as follows:

To the Editor in Chief, I’m writing to you to publicly announce that I am requesting that the officers of the Capital Public Radio Board of Directors and the members of the Finance Committee resign. I am asking for their resignation as a CapRadio Board member myself, and as ASI President, who serves as the sole representative for the entire student body at Sacramento State. I don’t want this to negatively impact our students, which is why I believe that these Board members should resign. As a recent audit shows, under their oversight, CapRadio has suffered financial instability, lack of accountability, lack of connections with Sac State students and lack of willingness to work with University officials. I also point to poor board management and internal handling of this issue. I believe these resignations will serve the best interests of the Sac State community and especially of its students. It is clear the Board needs restructuring and accountability in order for us to move forward. Best,

Nataly

The audit, which was released on Wednesday, found several significant issues with CapRadio’s finances, including being $1.8 million behind on loan payments to the university and directing donations to an unauthorized endowment fund. Furthermore, President Luke Wood revealed in a video released on Friday that CapRadio will likely be out of financial resources by January 2024.



The board’s officers currently consist of Andrea Clark, Cornelious Burke, Kim Silvers, Bena Arao and Christopher Russell. Andrade-Dominguez pointed to the board’s poor management and internal handling of the issue as a clear reason for restructuring.

The State Hornet received the ASI president’s statement after business hours. The officers could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

Brian Blomster, Sac State’s director of News and Communications, said the university respects Andrade-Dominguez’s right to make a stance on the situation with CapRadio as someone elected by the student body.

“The fact she felt compelled to make this request is a fairly significant step,” Blomster said.

According to a statement from the university on Saturday, Johnathan Bowman, Sac State’s vice president for Administration and Business Affairs and chief financial officer, was appointed to take administrative control.

The next board meeting will be held Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Meetings are open to the public and those interested in attending may contact [email protected] or call 916-278-8900 for information on how to attend the virtual meeting.

Messages were left with multiple board members at the time of publication, however this is a developing story. Follow The State Hornet for more updates.