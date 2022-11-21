State Hornet Broadcast: November update

Kris Hall, Gavin Hudson, Christina Mendez, Bram. C Martinez, Hailey Valdivia, Raymond Purscell, and Chris Woodard

One of California’s most diverse campuses has a lot on their minds this week: holidays are approaching, midterms have ended and the end of the semester is fast approaching.

As students white-knuckle it to survive the next few weeks, life hasn’t slowed down to accommodate.

To start, The Crocker Art Museum hosted Sac State’s 10th year of Unite, an event that platforms professor’s artwork. The event inspires students to follow their creative ambitions as they gander at the professor’s art.

The Hmong fashion show was an opportunity for the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American student center to demonstrate the changes that Hmong culture has gone through from ancient fashion to modern.

On Nov. 17, students and news crews filled the Redwood Ballroom in the Union to talk about their experiences with sexual assault.

While no immediate action has been taken since the town hall on Thursday, Sac State President Robert Nelsen has reignited the police department’s ambition to add social workers to the police force, an ambition originally voiced by Sacramento State Police Chief Chet Madison Jr. in his first town hall last year.

