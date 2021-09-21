Sac State Police Chief Chet Madison Jr. responds to anti-racism, police brutality

James Fife and Alex Muegge
September 21, 2021

Sacramento State’s new police chief, Chet Madison Jr., sat down with The State Hornet to discuss student concerns and issues surrounding campus police.

Sergeant Vincent Burton (left) of Sacramento State’s Police Department kneels on the neck of a cyclist for approximately 23 seconds while handcuffing him after Corporal Doug Nguyen (right) deployed his stun gun twice into the suspect on June 4, according to anonymous sources. Photo courtesy of Francisco Munoz.
Sac State campus police officer seen kneeling on a man in video
Students and organizations at Sacramento State have their own ideas about how the campus’ new police chief Chet Madison and campus police as a whole could work best to serve the community. Freshman Ryan Sorenson, who is majoring in criminal justice, said she thinks the police should focus on preventing sexual harassment and assault on campus. Photo in background taken by Mercy Sosa. Graphic created in Canva by Mercy Sosa.
Sac State community shares thoughts, expectations for campus police and new chief
Chet Madison Jr. speaks at a virtual town hall discussing his candidacy for Sacramento State Chief of Police on May 20, 2021. Madison was announced as the new chief of the Sacramento State Police Department on Tuesday, according to Vice President for Administration and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Bowman. Photo taken via Zoom by Alec Ramey.
Sacramento County chief deputy named Sac State police chief

 