Students For Quality Education suggest defunding campus police.

Cristian Gonzalez, Multimedia Reporter
November 18, 2022

The Sacramento chapters of the California Faculty Association and Students for Quality Education hosted a panel discussion on campus policing Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Academic Information Resource Center. 

The panel included SQE intern Jenny Sanchez, Sacramento State Democrats member Robert Gonzalez, Criminal Justice assistant professor Alexa Sardina and Sam Brown from Anti-Violence, Safety and Accountability. They discussed UPD funding, social worker integration into police departments and the need for expanded student services.  

Brown spoke about an altercation with campus police that led to him leaving Sac State in 1995. He feels that the relationship between students and UPD has not improved since his departure. 

David Garcia, one of the attendees, expressed his appreciation for SQE’s willingness to listen to the concerns of students. The panelists hope to further this discussion and call on students to join the conversation. 

