Swarm Report Week 10: Cross Country’s last race, 68th Annual Causeway Classic and More

Zachary Lallian, staff writer
Born in Elk Grove, California Zach Lallian is a fourth-year journalism major. This is his first semester working for The State Hornet. Lallian hopes to become a sports journalist when he graduates.
Hugo Quintanilla, staff writer
Hugo Quintanilla joined The State Hornet in spring 2022, and now covers men’s soccer for The State Hornet. He moved from Los Angeles to Sacramento in the summer of 2021. He hopes to cover European football/soccer in the future.
Isaac Streeter, staff writer
Isaac Streeter is a senior studying political science and journalism and a first-year staffer at The State Hornet. Streeter will be covering sports and hopes to one day work in professional baseball.