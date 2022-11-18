Swarm Report Week 10: Cross Country’s last race, 68th Annual Causeway Classic and More

Graphic+made+in+Canva

Isaac Streeter

Zachary Lallian, Hugo Quintanilla, and Isaac Streeter
November 18, 2022

Podcast reporter Zach Lallian and sports staffer Hugo “HuGOAT” Quintanilla discuss Sacramento State’s sports results from the week, highlight outstanding performances and portend what’s next for the Hornet teams

[FILE]: Junior guard Austin Patterson guarding UCLA senior guard Jaime Jaiquez Jr. against UCLA Monday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California. The Hornets snuck out of Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado with a 73-69 win over the Denver Pioneers Monday night.
Sac State men’s basketball second-half storm overwhelms Denver
Sac State freshman running back Cameron Skattebo (32) celebrates his first-quarter touchdown run against UC Davis on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at UC Davis Health Stadium. The Sacramento State Hornets return home to Hornet Stadium Saturday to host the annual Causeway Classic matchup against the UC Davis Aggies.
PREVIEW: Sac State football readies for historic 68th Causeway Classic
Senior guard Kahlaijah Dean drives off a screen by sophomore Katie Peneueta in practice on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at The Nest at Sacramento State. Dean transferred from Oakland University after totaling a thousand points in her time as a Golden Grizzly before joining Sac State this season.
Season Preview: After historic turnaround last season, women’s basketball looks to take next step