Sac State students show support against antisemitism at town hall

Christina Mendez and William Duvall

Sacramento State hosted a town hall on Nov. 9 to discuss the antisemitic acts that are occurring on campus. Students attended the event to learn more about the issues at hand and show their support towards the Jewish community at Sac State.

“We had a series of swastikas on our campus and off our campus,” President Robert Nelsen said. “We need to deal with that. We are going to deal with it tonight.”

Jenn Galinato, political science and journalism major, said she attended the town hall because she wanted to see what Nelsen was doing with his antiracism plan of action with the incidents that have happened on campus.