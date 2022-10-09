RECAP: Sac State volleyball dominates UM and MSU at home

The Hornets now 5-1 in the Big Sky conference play

The volleyball game in Sacramento State at The Nest on Thursday Oct. 6, 2022.The Hornets won their match over Montana 3-1, juniors Bridgette Smith and Kalani Hayes had 10 kills each.

The Sacramento State volleyball team swept away University of Montana 3-1 in a home conference match at The Nest Thursday evening.

In the second game at home against Montana State University on Saturday, the Hornets were unstoppable– winning 3-0 in the match.

Sac State had a great return home to The Nest from two road games last week. The Hornets are now 9-9 overall and 5-1 in the Big Sky Conference.

“I think we started off serving really well,” head coach Ruben Volta said. “We were able to get the other team out of their offensive rhythm a little.”

Thursday: The Hornets take a victory win against Montana, win 3-1

Gallery | 9 Photos Adoreil Ayoubgoulan Sac State senior Tiyanane Kamba-Griffin jumps towards the net to hit the ball back to the Montana Grizzlies on Thursday Oct. 6, 2022 at The Nest. Griffin has 57 kills on the season.

First Set: 25-14 Sac State

Going into the first set, Montana was not able to keep up with the offensive plays Sac State had up their sleeve.

Sac State ran their middles fast and by doing that early, it helped open things up for the Hornets. The Hornets ran 4-2 and 5-1 offensive plays so the setter could move the offense around to help organize attacks for the hitters to accomplish.

Sac State junior outside hitter Bridgette Smith came through with five kills out of the 11 secured by the Hornets, while The Grizzlies had six.

Sac State blew Montana away 25-14.

Second Set: 25-18 Sac State

Sac State cruised over Montana with 25-18 in the second set with five more kills than Montana. The Grizzlies couldn’t overcome the Hornets defense and tough serving, giving the Hornets the set. Sac State cruised to a victory over Montana with 25-18.

“We passed a lot of really good setable balls so I could move around the offense,” senior setter Ashtin Olin said.

Olin just had a hamstring injury and still played in this match. She said she felt good that they came out with a win 2-0 in this set.

Third Set: 18-25 Montana

The third set was a competitive one. The Grizzlies had found their groove– coming out with the win of 25-18.

“They started playing better in the third set,” Volta said. “We were forced to play better and I’m glad that we did.”

The Hornets still played hard and kept it a close game with The Grizzlies the entire set with four ties and two lead changes.

“The third set I feel like we just kind of let a couple points get away from us,” junior Hornet middle blocker Kalani Hayes said. “We didn’t let it bother us. We were able to take momentum from the end of that set into the next set and had that confidence that this is our match.”

Fourth Set: 25-19 Sac State

Hornet fans were standing out of their seats in the fourth and final set. The Nest filled with anticipation as the Hornets and Grizzlies went back and forth with five ties and three lead changes.

The Grizzlies started off in the lead, but the Hornets brought back their A-game– coming out with the win of 25-19.

“We just served super tough and I thought our defense was incredible,” Olin said.

The Hornets walked away victorious with 3-1 this match.

Player Statistics

Saturday: The Hornets carry the day against Montana State, win 3-0

After taking the win of 3-1 against University of Montana, Sac State was ready to go against

Montana State on Saturday evening and conquered the Bobcats.

The Hornets came in hot in the first set and carried it throughout the entire match with a solid defense.

Sac State swept Montana State with a score of 25-19 in the first set. The Hornets got 13 kills while the Bobcats got nine.

“I thought we played really well from beginning to the end,” Volta said. “I thought we started off the match really good defensively and digging everything, so I was really happy.”

The Hornets carried the momentum from the first set into the second.

The Hornets ended up on top with the win of 25-19.

Sac State got 15 kills and seven more digs than the Bobcats.

“I feel like we had set really clear goals for ourselves early on in the game,” senior middle blocker Tiyanane Kamba-Griffin said. “We wanted to get five points, wanted to get ten points and we always adapted to everything the other team was doing.”

In the third and final set, the Hornets stayed in motion only having one tie with the Bobcats in the beginning of the set.

The Hornets soared through this set coming out with the win of 25-14, sweeping the Bobcats.

Sac State walked away with the win of 3-0.

“I feel great coming out of this match today and I’m just excited it was a team effort so I really love that,” Kamba-Griffin said.

Player Statistics

The Hornets will be on the road for games next week against Weber State on Thursday at 5 p.m. and Idaho State on Saturday at 6 p.m.