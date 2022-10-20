Ultimate Fall Guide 2022
Welcome to the arts and entertainment Ultimate Fall Guide! The season of pumpkin spice, cozy sweaters and comfort movies is upon us. (Photo taken by Alyssa Branum)
Arts & Entertainment presents...
Welcome to the arts and entertainment Ultimate Fall Guide! Featured in this guide are an assortment of music, book, television, movie, fashion and food ideas for the new season. Each staffer from the arts and entertainment section revealed their top picks for the fall. Enter if you dare to read more below!