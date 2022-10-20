Fall in love this season with these movies and shows

From “Twilight” to “Over the Garden Wall” to “Gilmore Girls,” these ten movies and shows will get you ready for fall. Cozy up with friends, families, and pets to indulge in the season. (Graphic created in Canva)

Not every fall show or movie has to be related to fall, it just has to get you in the mood for the season. Coffee, pumpkins, apple cider and comfy movies are a great way to kick it off.

Here are ten movies and shows that may not be categorized in the fall theme but definitely bring a sense of comfort for this season.

“Over the Garden Wall”

This eerie yet cozy series is set with the aesthetic of pumpkins, scarecrows and not so scary monsters.

Brothers Wirt and Greg are lost in the woods in search of a way home when they come across an old man warning them of “The Beast.” Throughout the show, Wirt and Greg run into many obstacles all with the ambiance of the fall time.

“Over the Garden Wall” is a spooky comfort show where you can sit with a blanket and a hot drink with friends for some quality down time.

“Gilmore Girls”

Loreli, a single mom, and her daughter, Rory, have a mother-daughter bond like no other. Rory’s story follows throughout her teen years where she falls in love with boys and faces academic challenges, like which college to attend, but always finds herself with her mom at Luke’s coffee, a popular coffee spot in the show that continues to be a fan favorite.

“Gilmore Girls” is the perfect show to watch while drinking a cup of coffee with a loved one on a rainy fall evening. The aesthetic of books, scarves and small town coffee shops creates a perfect sense of warmth and comfort.

“Gravity Falls”

Siblings Dipper and Mabel Pines are sent to their great-uncle Stan’s house for summer vacation in Gravity Falls where they explore the town’s mysteries, monsters and mayhem.

Gravity Falls is a supernatural and paranormal cartoon for people of all ages who are looking for something a little different.

Some may consider the show too weird but that’s what makes it perfect for fall.

Maybel’s personality, rainbow sweaters and headbands and love for making fun of her brother bring a sense of comedy to the more cryptic aspects of the show.

“This is Us”

“This is Us” follows the story of Jack and Rebecca Pearson and their children Kate, Kevin and Randal, also known as “The Big Three.”

The show premiered each year on August 31st, which happened to be Jack, Kate, Kevin and Randals birthdays. It brings together stories of family, friendships, holidays, heartbreak and even football to make a show to watch in the fall.

“This is Us” is written to where the plot jumps between timelines and has twists that always keep you on the edge of your seat.

“Supernatural”

Brothers Sam and Dean Winchester hunt supernatural beings and save the world from all things evil throughout 15 seasons.

The Supernatural fandom had a huge influence on the storyline later in the seasons where the writers incorporated fan theories and interactions into the story.

Supernatural is one of my favorite shows due to the iconic quotes, sarcasm, mythological creatures and a sibling bond like no other.

“Twilight”

Bella Swan moves to small town Forks, Washington to live with her father. She enters highschool half way through the school year where she meets mysterious Edward Cullen.

Twilight will always be a comfort movie of mine. When I was in elementary school, I remember seeing the movies in the theater at midnight right when it came out. The first movie is the best to watch during fall due to the darker film tones and intensity of getting to know the characters.

“Spirited Away”

Following the theme of fall movies that are eerie yet comfortable, Spirited Away follows the story of a young girl who gets lost in a small ghost town where she faces evils that only she can overcome.

Studio Ghibli animations are one of my favorite animation styles. With Spirited Away, it’s easy to connect emotionally to the characters. The aesthetic of the movie is dark yet comforting making it perfect for fall.

“Coraline”

Coraline is one of the most chilling animated movies to watch during the fall. For me, Coraline will always be a thought provoking film because it represents a life that Coraline could have lived if she made one huge change to her life.

When young Coraline and her parents move into a new house, she’s not enjoying how her life is turning out. She discovers a door that leads her to a world similar to her own, only it’s not what it seems.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”

While the entire Harry Potter series is great to watch in fall, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” has the perfect fall feel because it introduces you into the world of wizards and magic.

The candles, the forbidden forest and the magic create a sort of fall mystique where people can watch with family and children who wish to immerse themselves in the world of magic.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas”

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” is a movie my family and I watch right after Halloween as a transition from the fall holidays to the winter holidays. Tim Burton does a phenomenal job of mixing Halloween and Christmas together to create a family friendly, warm holiday movie.

Fall in love this season with these movies and shows

Jack Skellington discovers the world of Christmas while wandering the forest for something new. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is the movie to watch at the end of the fall season when you’re ready to move into winter.